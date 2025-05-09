Aaron Judge isn't the only Yankees hitter slugging at a historic pace

Quick: Who’s the first player that comes to mind when you think of notorious home-run hitters who have played for the New York Yankees? Babe Ruth? Lou Gehrig? Bernie Williams?

For me, it’s 2025 Trent Grisham.

If you haven’t noticed, the Yankees are pretty good at hitting home runs — 62 to be exact — a number that leads the entire MLB. Grisham has played a significant role in the Yankees' top ranking in that category and is on pace to have a breakout season and make history.

Trent Grisham is absolutely crushing the ball

Trent Grisham is the fourth Yankees center fielder to hit 10 or more home runs by the 37th game of a season — joining the esteemed list of Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, and Curtis Granderson.

Originally acquired by the Yankees in the trade that also brought Juan Soto to New York, expectations surrounding the then 27-year-old Grisham were modest. In his first 76 games, he batted .190 with nine home runs, slugged .385, and had an OPS of .675. Struggling to find his place on the roster and positioned next to two outstanding outfielders, Grisham seemed lost.

Lost, but only briefly. When Juan Soto left in free agency to sign a historic contract with the New York Mets, an opportunity opened up — a chance for Grisham to earn consistent at-bats and showcase his defense in center field. The result? In 31 games, he’s already posted a .292 batting average with 10 home runs, 20 RBIs, and a staggering 1.017 OPS.

The Yankees are thrilled with Grisham’s production, as 2025 has become the year to capitalize on what Aaron Judge has turned into a history-making season. The reigning AL MVP is still batting .400, including 12 home runs, 34 RBIs, a .750 SLG, and a 1.241 OPS — a feat no one has achieved since Ted Williams did it in 1941. Judge’s .400 average isn’t just groundbreaking; it’s putting the rest of the league on notice.

“I’m having fun with the guys; I would say that more than anything,” Grisham said. “The clubhouse is really good here, led by 'Cap' [Aaron Judge]. So, I would say the guys have been the most enjoyable part.”

Grisham isn’t just having fun in the Boogie Down Bronx — he’s contributing in ways he could only have imagined, playing quality baseball and helping the team win. If the MLB has taught fans anything, it’s that the season is long and full of surprises. If Grisham can maintain his hot streak, the Yankees might have struck gold at the perfect time.