Aaron Nesmith’s postseason glow-up is breaking Celtics fan brains

With the Boston Celtics eliminated from the playoffs, fans can sit back and enjoy the basketball. Watching the New York Knicks literally choke against the Indiana Pacers was certainly a fun time. But there were also mixed emotions there, because the Pacers' furious 17-point comeback was fueled in large part by an outstanding shooting night from former Celtic Aaron Nesmith.

The Celtics drafted Nesmith 14th overall in 2020. Following Boston's 2022 NBA Finals disappointment, the team shipped him to the Pacers in a deal for Malcolm Brogdon. Since then, Nesmith has flourished in a way he never managed for the Celtics. And his playoff form has been eye-popping.

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Nesmith went 8-of-9 from beyond the arc. That's not a typo. He hit eight three pointers. He's one of six players to hit that many in a conference finals game, and he was just one away from tying Ray Allen's Eastern Conference Finals record of nine. Of all those players, he made it to eight in the fewest attempts.

For Celtics fans, watching Nesmith was a bittersweet combination of earnest respect and major regret.

To be fair, the trade between the Celtics and Pacers did benefit both sides. Brogdon was the 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year and Boston was able to flip him for Jrue Holiday, who helped them win the championship in 2024. Regardless of what Nesmith does with the Pacers, the Celtics came away with a ring first.

Beyond the feelings around Nesmith, there was a heavy dose of schadenfreude in Boston on Wednesday night. After themselves blowing multiple significant leads to the Knicks, seeing the shoe on the other foot was fun. For many, it was gratifying to point out to fans in New York that the deficit when Jayson Tatum was injured in Game 4 was indeed surmountable.

The Celtics would obviously rather be playing than watching a former draft pick find glory in the postseason elsewhere. Still, in May, it's all about small victories for any team in the NBA that isn't still playing.