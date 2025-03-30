Aaron Nola vs. rising star highlights best pitcher/hitter matchups of the day

Baseball is a unique game in more ways than one. For a team to be successful, it takes camaraderie and buy-in to successfully reach a common goal. It is also impossible for this to happen without individual success.

We often compare a pitcher and hitter to a 'cat and mouse,' or a chess match where one is trying to out-smart the other. We have some pitcher/hitter matchups to be on the lookout for today. Let's take a look at the three most intriguing matchups on Sunday's slate.

Aaron Nola vs. Dylan Crews

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to break out the brooms against their divisonal opponent the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Veteran Aaron Nola will take the ball for the first time in 2025 and look to improve his already respectable resume.

Despite the Nationals being in the middle of a rebuilding process, Nola will have at least one big challenge Sunday: young rising star Dylan Crews. Crews got the promotion to the majors late last season and appeared in 33 games where he hit .218 with three home runs and eight RBIs while swipping 12 bags.

So far this season, Crews is hittless in nine plate appearances but oddly enough seems to like facing Aaron Nola in his young career. Crews is a perfect 3-3 against Nola with one of those being a triple. It will be interesting to see if Crews can continue his success against Nola or if the Phillies' starter has watched enough film to know where to attack Crews.

Nick Pivetta vs. half of the Braves lineup

Spending the first three years of his career with the Phillies, San Diego Padres starter Nick Pivetta has seen the Atlanta Braves a lot. Pivetta came into the league in 2017 and since then, the core of Atlanta's lineup has not really changed.

Pivetta will take the ball on Sunday looking to cap off a four-game sweep of the Braves. To do that, he will have to go through some familar faces, some of which have had a high level of success against him.

Marcell Ozuna, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Orlando Arcia have an exact 100 plate appearances combined against Pivetta. Ozuna has had the most success against Pivetta, taking him deep six times in the 30 times they have squared off.

Even if Pivetta has held all of these hitters to a sub .300 batting average against him, the fact that hitters of their caliber has seen his repertoire on numerous occasions could make things challenging. Look for the Braves offense to break things open early tonight on FOX and build a lead so big there is no way their bullpen can blow it.

JP Sears vs. Julio Rodriguez

It is always fascinating that some superstars kryptonite seems to be a middle of the line starting pitcher. That is exactly the case with Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is usually one player in the Mariners lineup that opposing pitchers do not look forward to facing. A's southpaw JP Sears probably can't wait for Rodriguez to step in the box on Sunday.

Sears and Rodriguez have faced each other 23 times in their careers. Rodriguez has a measly three hits against Sears, all being singles. This equates to a .136 batting average. It is also worth noting that Sears has struck out Rodriguez five times. If you were thinking of betting on Rodriguez to record a hit today, don't.