Aaron Rodgers adds yet another excuse to his list of grievances over Jets struggles
By Lior Lampert
The power of friendship hasn't been enough to save the sinking ship that is the New York Jets and their 2024 outlook. No matter how many buddies Aaron Rodgers recruits to join the team, it's seemingly never enough. So, the aloof quarterback has resorted to the next-best thing: The blame game.
With the Jets at 2-5, Rodgers has faulted virtually everyone within the organization for the team's shortcomings -- except himself. Somehow, those other than the person who touches the ball on every offensive snap are most responsible. The veteran signal-caller refuses to take accountability for the wildly disappointing campaign. However, his latest excuse signals he's running out of people to point the finger at.
Per SNY's Connor Hughes, Rodgers has added a hamstring injury to his laundry list of ailments.
Already tending to maladies in "both knees" and a low ankle sprain, Rodgers suddenly has a soft tissue issue.
Aaron Rodgers adds yet another excuse to his, Jets' struggles with out-of-the-blue hamstring injury
While none of these nick and bruises have been enough to sideline Rodgers, he wants everyone to know he's hurting. So, when he and the Jets season continues spiraling out of control, the future Hall of Famer has an alibi prepared.
First, the Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh and demoted offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Rodgers claims not to have any involvement in either of those decisions, he wasn't completely in the dark about either outcome. Then, he threw wide receiver Mike Williams under the bus and practically exiled him from New York. Oddly enough, the situation gets more toxic with each passing day.
After exhausting all teammates and emotions to blame, Rodgers pivoted to listing every ache in his body to the injury report. There's no reason to believe he's not physically hampered. Yet, still, this feels like a cop-out in case the Jets' skid persists.
As the franchise centerpiece, Rodgers is supposed to lead by example. Instead, he's done the exact opposite, dragging his peers through the mud whenever given a chance. As a 20-year NFL veteran and four-time MVP winner, that should be common practice. Nonetheless, that's been far from the case.
Rodgers will presumably be limited throughout the week as the Jets prepare to face the New England Patriots. He's been on the injury report for roughly a month now, though none of the mentioned problems have forced him to miss time.