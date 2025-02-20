Even Aaron Rodgers' biggest hater on Steelers is starting to change his tune

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back DeShon Elliott is never shy about speaking his mind. There have been numerous instances of that throughout his career, including his lone 2024 season in the Steel City. And this offseason, that has already extended to the Steelers potentially bringing in veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the New York Jets move on.

To put a fine point it, Elliott has publicly been a massive hater when it comes to Rodgers. Earlier in February, the safety commented on an Instagram post asking about the multi-time MVP's future in the NFL by saying, "Leave his ass at the retirement home". Not really any other way to read that than top-tier hating.

So with the Steelers being one of the potential landing spots for Rodgers this offseason, that's a fascinating wrinkle if there is already at least one player in the locker room not interested in seeing him on any football field again, much less in Pittsburgh. However, any reactions to that Instagram comment may be old news at this point because, some one week later, it seems like Elliott is changing his tune.

Steelers DB DeShon Elliott changing his tune with Aaron Rodgers as Pittsburgh buzz looms

Apparently, Elliott and Rodgers are cool — so cool, in fact, that the two posed for a photo together posted by Proactive Sports, a workout program in California.

Looks like DeShon Elliott and Aaron Rodgers are actually cool pic.twitter.com/8td3fV1CMA — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) February 18, 2025

More importantly, Elliott then shared that photo on his own Instagram story with laughing while crying emojis, clearly poking fun at a bunch of the ordeal, especially with Proactive Sports having the caption "Who retires first?"

If there was any beef or drama, it doesn't appear to be anything real when you see these interactions. That doesn't look like two guys who can't coexist in a locker room, say one like the Steelers', to be sure.

Now, this doesn't guarantee that Rodgers is coming to Pittsburgh or anything of that sort. What it does say, however, is that this might not be a non-starter for Rodgers and the Steelers, which Elliott's earlier comments at least gave a whiff of. There won't be drama that is in danger of brewing over, at least not from the jump, if the Steelers elect to move on from Russell Wilson and Justin Fields and take another cheaper option in Rodgers.

There's definitely an argument to be made that there are better options for the Steelers from a football sense. Rodgers would not be my first pick for Pittsburgh. At the same time, though, it's a position they need settled and the veteran coming from the Jets would give the franchise that for the 2025 season.