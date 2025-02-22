Aaron Rodgers could be heading for Bill Belichick treatment from rest of NFL

As we enter the meaty portion of the NFL offseason, with franchise tags being applied followed by free agency leading to the 2025 NFL Draft in April, Aaron Rodgers surprisingly finds himself in need of a new football home. As the New York Jets look to turn the page from a turbulent two years with a new GM and head coach in tow, Aaron Glenn and Co. have notified the future Hall of Famer that his services will no longer be required. Rodgers still has his sights set on continuing his career, but one major problem is that there doesn’t seem to be a ton of interest in the four-time league MVP.

There are plenty of teams who figure to be desperate for QB help this offseason, particularly with this draft class shaping up to be a bit below average. Which makes the lack of interest in someone with Rodgers' track record very interesting ... and awfully reminiscent of another NFL legend who got frozen out of the league just a year ago.

Aaron Rodgers might be getting the Bill Belichick treatment

It almost feels like we could see Rodgers get the same treatment Bill Belichick received last offseason. Following Belichick’s departure from the New England Patriots after 24 years at the helm, all the talk centered around where his next NFL stop would be. Initially, you heard rumors of a multiple teams having interest, and Belichick even took interviews around the league. But when the dust settled, we looked up and all the vacancies had been filled. The Hoodie ended up sitting out the 2024 football season before eventually signing on with the University of North Carolina to be their head coach.

That certainly is not the ending anyone had in mind for the coach who some feel is the greatest ever in NFL (and football overall) history. Just one year later, we see Rodgers available on the free market for really the first time in his career, and it doesn’t feel like there will be a lot of interest around the league. Rodgers is 41 years old and coming off a decent season statistically but nowhere near the bar he set in Green Bay. And when you add in all the extra baggage and headaches that come along with him, even considering signing him becomes more hassle than help.

However, one difference between these two situations is that Rodgers doesn’t have the option of escaping to college like Belichick (unless he wants to retire and begin a coaching career, although that doesn’t seem likely). But it's hard to believe that there wouldn’t be a spot on someone’s roster for a guy who many say has the most arm talent they’ve ever seen in an NFL quarterback. Rodgers may not be the same QB he was a few years ago, but it’s crazy to think someone may take a flyer on Daniel Jones and not Aaron Rodgers.