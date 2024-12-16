Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams broke a bunch of records no one cares about
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Jets were expected to be in contention for a championship at Super Bowl LIX in February. Instead, New York was mathematically eliminated after their overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 14, making them one of the first teams to be eliminated from playoff contention this season.
The outcome should come as no surprise. The Jets have now gone 14 straight seasons without a playoff appearance, extending the longest active playoff drought among all four major North American professional sports leagues.
With nothing left to play for, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers did what he does best: make the game about himself and stuff the stat sheet for his buddies.
Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams’ success came a few weeks too late
During the Jets’ 32-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Rodgers completed 16-of-30 pass attempts for 289 yards and three passing touchdowns. He also added a team-high 45 rushing yards on six carries.
Rodgers had one of his best games of the 2024 season when it mattered least. With the luxury of facing one of the worst teams in the league, he accomplished several statistical feats and force-fed the ball to wide receiver Davante Adams.
The 41-year-old quarterback became the second-oldest player in NFL history to lead his team in rushing yards in a game, per OptaSTATS. Tom Brady previously accomplished the feat at age 44 during the 2021 season.
With the ground game taken care of by Rodgers, Adams dominated the passing attack. Nearly 60 percent of Rodgers’ completed passes went to Adams, who finished with nine receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns. The yardage output was the second-most of his career, and all of it came in the second half of the game.
Rodgers has accumulated four NFL Most Valuable Player awards and four first-team All-Pro selections throughout his 20-year career. While all of those personal accolades and trophies are collecting dust somewhere, Rodgers has earned just one Lombardi Trophy for his teams.
Unfortunately, the accomplishments came long after the Jets needed them. In fact, the victory accomplishes little else other than hurting New York’s position in the 2025 NFL Draft.