Aaron Rodgers disasterclass shows Jets exactly why they shouldn’t bring him back
By Quinn Everts
That wasn't fun. Any Jets fans want to run this back next year? No?
I can't blame you. New York's season has gone wrong in pretty much every way possible, and a season of tension, frustration and poor performances all culminated in a 40-14 decimation at the hands of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers played horrendously, continuing a string of woeful performances that have put a sour note on the tail end of a stunning career in the NFL. He finished the game 12/18 for 112 yards and 2 interceptions.
To make matters worse, Rodgers' backup, Tyrod Taylor, entered the game when the result was already decided and he led two touchdown drives, including a fabulous touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson who made an outrageous catch.
There is no reason to bring back Aaron Rodgers
Not only has Rodgers been terrible this season, he's also refused to take credit for his poor play, will probably keep getting worse the older he gets, might cause Garrett Wilson to demand a trade if he comes back and just got outplayed by his backup.
What's the incentive? What's the upside with bringing Rodgers back? He's showed you the kind of player he is on the field, and the kind of non-leader he is in the locker room. Succumbing to that again because of what he accomplished a decade-plus ago is foolish.
New York will have a top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Some combination of Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, Carson Beck, Jalen Milroe or Quinn Ewers will be available when the Jets are on the clock.
There will also be veteran quarterbacks available on the open market like Sam Darnold and Kirk Cousins. Those options don't sound as thrilling as some others, but they could at least give you a chance to win games. Aaron Rodgers doesn't do that in 2024, and he's not going to do that in 2025. This experiment is over. It didn't work. Move on, Jets.