Aaron Rodgers finally signing with Steelers only delays team's biggest issue

In typical Aaron Rodgers fashion, we waited months and weeks to ultimately end up where we all knew we would — namely, with the Pittsburgh Steelers this time around. On Thursday, the four-time NFL MVP is finally signing a one-year contract with the Steelers after we've been waiting on that to happen since well before the NFL Draft at the end of April, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

According to the insider, the initial details of Rodgers' contract with the Steelers are that he'll make about $20 million in his first year with Pittsburgh. Perhaps just as importantly, Pelissero also reports that Rodgers is expected to join the Steelers for minicamp on Tuesday, June 10 as he tries to acclimate with a new system, new coaches and new teammates.

This was always expected and, frankly, almost necessary for the Steelers. And with the defense in place, a resurgent Rodgers could be enough to push Pittsburgh into viable playoff contention. At the same time, however, it also might ignore the actual quarterback issue this franchise is facing.

Aaron Rodgers signing with Steelers only kicks the QB can down the road

The biggest issue with Rodgers going to Pittsburgh, however, is the timeline. While it solves the quarterback question for the Steelers in the 2025 season and, at least in theory, puts them in playoff contention, what happens after this season? Frankly, it might set up more problems than it ultimately fixes when you consider the long term.

Again, Rodgers is only signing a one-year contract with the Steelers. He's in his 40s. At best, maybe Pittsburgh makes a run in the 2025 season and then is able to mutually agree with the veteran quarterback to return for the 2026 campaign. However, there's only but so much tread on the tires remaining at this point, and then the Steelers are left plainly without an answer at the position moving forward.

That was evident when considering the worst-case scenario for the organization this season. Had they not signed Rodgers, Pittsburgh was resigned to starting veteran backup Mason Rudolph under center this season. That's not a long-term plan either. But while Rodgers immediately makes the 2025 Steelers better and truly competitive in the AFC North and the conference at large, it also takes away something that Rudolph likely could've given the team to help with the future at QB: a high draft pick.

Aaron Rodgers signing keeps Steelers in vicious QB cycle

It almost feels safe to assume given Mike Tomlin's track record and considering the Steelers have now secured Rodgers' services that this team is going to be a playoff. That means, should that happen, that Pittsburgh will be selecting anywhere from pick No. 19 to pick No. 32 in the 2026 draft. Spoiler alert: The best prospects at quarterback in next year's class, whether it includes Arch Manning or not, will be off the board by that point.

Just as was the case with the Justin Fields-Russell Wilson combo last year, Rodgers continues this current Steelers cycle of being too good to be positioned to draft a viable franchise quarterback candidate but perhaps not being competitive enough to actually contend for a Super Bowl. It's a sort of purgatory that they seem destined to be stuck in until they break the pattern they've developed in a post-Ben Roethlisberger world.

Make no mistake, there should be some excitement from Steelers fans. Despite how dismal the Jets' season was a year ago, Rodgers actually started to show a return to form later in the year as he was further removed from the torn Achilles. However, if we're pulling the scope back a bit further, the simple truth of the matter is that Pittsburgh is ultimately kicking the QB can down the road a bit longer. Sooner rather than later, that's going to catch up to them until they actually invest in both a plan and a player who are a long-term answer at the position.