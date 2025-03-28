Aaron Rodgers is getting very desperate, as the Pittsburgh Steelers refuse to give in

If you are still living and die with every passing second on Aaron Rodgers watch, then you need to get a life or a new hobby. The 40-something future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback is still playing the waiting game on trying to find the right place for him. At this juncture, the only two teams who are still showing any interest in him are the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the former may be Rodgers simply exchanging pleasantries with Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, Rodgers does in fact have an offer from the Steelers. Unfortunately for him, it is only a one-year deal, and he wants more. Rodgers has been instructed by his representation to be patient and play the waiting game. Well, then explain to me the six-hour visit to the Steelers facility last week.

While appearing on Jim Rome, Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network reported the Steelers' one-year deal is a take it or leave it option for Rodgers. He obviously wants at least one more year added onto the contract. Even more concerning, he supposed "invited himself" to the Steelers facility for a six-hour visit. The Steelers then canceled their plans to attend Michigan's Pro Day, which was a mistake.

At this point, Rodgers needs to accept the fact that he is no longer any good at this and simply retire.

Tom Pelissero tells Jim Rome Aaron Rodgers deal would the Steelers is only for 1 year. Take it or leave it. And that Rodgers “invited himself” to the Steelers facility for a visit. Watch. pic.twitter.com/aKdChNpttW — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) March 27, 2025

Of course, when else is Rodgers going to be able to millions of dollars annually as he can in the NFL?

Aaron Rodgers is so desperate trying to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers

When Rodgers was traded away from the Green Bay Packers, we all thought he had something left in the tank. In reality, he played around one season's worth of games over the course of two years after being traded. His first season with the New York Jets ended in his first game with a major injury. Last season saw the Jets be the first time to fire its head coach in Robert Saleh. They are picking seventh.

What I am getting at is this potential marriage between Rodgers and the Steelers is only going to end in disappointment. For the Steelers, Rodgers may get them to the playoffs again, but they will not be good enough to be the cream of the crop in the AFC. For Steelers fans, this will delay the inevitable rebuild this franchise desperately needs. For Rodgers, he will want to keep playing if he is any good.

Ultimately, this is probably going to be dragged out into the latter stages of the offseason. I would venture to guess that the Steelers are honing in on drafting a quarterback with one of their six picks this spring. If for any reason they do not end up with a rookie quarterback to back up Mason Rudolph for the time being, I would argue they may have a chance to sign Rodgers or trade for Kirk Cousins.

All I know is Pittsburgh canceling its plans to visit Michigan's Pro Day to "host" Rodgers is so screwy.