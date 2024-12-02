Aaron Rodgers inexplicably points finger at others and Mother Nature despite putrid play in another loss
By Kinnu Singh
Heading into Week 13, New York Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich expressed excitement about the health of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Although Rodgers hasn’t missed a game this season, he has appeared on the injury report with hamstring, knee and ankle ailments throughout the regular season. The injuries were so severe that Rodgers resisted getting scans to avoid revealing the extent of the damage, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
"A healthy Aaron Rodgers is the Aaron Rodgers we all love," Ulbrich said, per NFL.com. "So, excited about what that looks like."
Yet, the healthy Rodgers looked no better than the injured Rodgers. New York clinched their ninth consecutive losing season with a 26-21 loss against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
With just three wins this season, the Jets are heading toward their 14th consecutive campaign without a postseason appearance, the longest active playoff drought among all four major North American professional sports leagues.
Rodgers finished with 185 passing yards for two touchdowns and one interception. He has thrown for less than 200 passing yards in five games this season, including each of the past three contests.
Aaron Rodgers blames everything for his poor performance
So, if Rodgers is healthy, what’s causing his poor performance? It’s not big pharma, vaccines or even the deep state — unless, of course, the deep state controls the weather.
On a fourth-and-15 with less than a minute remaining in the game, Rodgers overthrew wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the end zone. The struggling quarterback was asked about the play during his postgame press conference, and he claimed the wind was to blame.
"The wind was a little inconsistent," Rodgers told reporters after the game. "Maybe I should have thrown it a little flatter because he was wide open, but… I mean, I’ve got to hit that. It doesn’t matter [if it’s] windy, I played in wind before. It was inconsistent, but I’ve got to hit that.”
Many of the greatest quarterbacks have taken full responsibility for the team’s mistakes, even when they didn’t deserve the blame at all. Although Rodgers always says he needs to play better, he often does so while directing the media toward an alternative option.
“There’s 11 guys on the field,” Rodgers said. “Sometimes it’s my fault. Definitely multiple times today. Sometimes the details aren’t there on some other spots, too.”
The Jets built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but the offense failed to score another point. The special teams unit added another touchdown with Kene Nwangwu's 99-yard kickoff return, but it wasn’t enough to hold off Seattle — particularly after Rodgers missed a touchdown to an open wide receiver and then threw an interception on the following play.
Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams, who returned the interception for a 92-yard touchdown, offered his own explanation for the Rodgers’ struggles.
“I think he’s an older guy, doesn’t want to take big hits like that anymore,” Williams said “So, sometimes if you feel the guy coming feel speed at him, he’s going to chuck it and duck. We had him a situation where [head coach] Mike [Macdonald] called a great call and it paid off.”
Rodgers, who will be 41 years old on Monday, entered the season as the oldest active quarterback in the league. At this point, he no longer appears to be capable of outrunning Father Time.