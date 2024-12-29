Aaron Rodgers is now threatening to ruin the Jets future even worse
By Kinnu Singh
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure threw a pretty ball. He had a whip-like release and could spin the ball with plenty of velocity. Throughout his career, he was able to fit the ball into tight windows anywhere on the field with just a quick flick.
Yet, his arm has become secondary to his lack of leadership skills. There were murmurs of Rodgers’ interpersonal skills and poor camaraderie with his teammates during his time with the Green Bay Packers, but it never truly came into focus until he was traded to the Jets in 2023.
The Jets expected Rodgers to transform them into Super Bowl contenders, Instead, the four-time MVP has led the team to an abysmal 4-11 record this season. New York is on the way to their 14th consecutive season without a postseason appearance, the longest active drought among all four major North American professional sports leagues.
Rodgers isn’t done torturing the Jets just yet, however. As Rodgers prepares for another offseason of teasing his retirement, one Jets player seems ready to get far away from his quarterback.
Garrett Wilson could request trade if Aaron Rodgers returns to Jets
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggested that Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson could request a trade if Rodgers decides to return to the team.
“This offseason, plenty of questions for the New York Jets surrounding the head coach, general manager, quarterback,” Rapoport said. “Let me add another. Is Garrett Wilson, their star receiver, still in their future or, potentially, could he end up asking for a trade? Here’s why I mention that. Garrett Wilson made some news this week expressing frustration about his role in the offense.”
Wilson was selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he showed his potential immediately. The budding star was named the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, and he was expected to be peppered with targets by Rodgers.
Instead of developing a stronger connection with Wilson, Rodgers managed to reunite with wide receiver Davante Adams, and Wilson has taken a backseat in New York’s offense ever since then.
“[Wilson] has not clicked — despite a ton of targets — with Aaron Rodgers,” Rapoport said. “There was a well-publicized spat with Rodgers in training camp. There was the trade for Davante Adams, which he was for, but basically took him from a number one receiver to a number two receiver. There’s been plenty of times he has been open, wondering why has Rodgers not gotten [him] involved. If Aaron Rodgers is back with the Jets, it is a real question: Will Garrett Wilson be back as well?”
Wilson has received 74 targets since Adams’ arrival, while Adams has been targeted 94 times over nine games. That gap has only widened as the season has gone on. Over the past four games, Adams has been targeted 48 times and Wilson has been targeted 33 times.
There’s a clear disconnect between Rodgers and Wilson. The third-year wideout has caught just 51.8 percent of his targets. Although his six touchdowns are a career-high, he has recorded over 100 receiving yards in just four games this season.
The Jets’ dysfunctional ownership and toxic team culture are responsible for the rotten results. Ultimately, Wilson — or any other talented player on the roster — would be better served leaving as soon as possible.