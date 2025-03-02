Aaron Rodgers isn't the only quarterback Jets screwed over last season

When it comes to quarterbacks, the New York Jets are in the business of derailing talent, destroying careers and staining legacies. Their list of victims is nearly endless. Only a couple of young passers — such as Geno Smith and Sam Darnold — have managed to survive and resurrect their careers. Even in those cases, it took several years to recover.

The team’s dysfunction is to be expected under the tyrannical reign of owner Woody Johnson, who stripped his former general manager’s powers and relied on video game player ratings to make roster decisions. Johnson’s interference likely played a significant role in the Jets’ struggles during Aaron Rodgers’ two-year stint with the team.

While the future Hall of Fame quarterback willingly signed up for the suffering, another Jets quarterback was forced into the undesirable situation. Jets quarterback Jordan Travis has been stashed on the team’s roster and mostly gone unnoticed since he was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Agent claims Jets caused setback by rushing Jordan Travis’ rehab

Travis didn’t practice or play last season due to a severe leg injury that he suffered in his final collegiate season. The Jets placed the Florida State product on the reserve/non-football injury list in August after realizing that his rehab would take longer than initially anticipated.

Deiric Jackson, the rookie quarterback’s agent, recently claimed that Travis’ return was delayed after the Jets attempted to rush him onto the field before he was ready.

“His rehab with the Jets was not the best,” Jackson told ESPN's Rich Cimini. "They tried to rush him. It was too fast. There was pressure on the coaching staff and they tried to get him going sooner than the timeline really was. That caused the setback, and we had to shut him down completely.”

Although Jackson didn’t specify the nature of the setback, reports suggest Travis experienced swelling and soreness in his surgically repaired left ankle. A team spokesman defended the Jets and claimed that they adhered to the rehab plan created by Travis’ surgeon, according to Cimini.

Jackson said he’s “optimistic” about Travis being ready for the 2025 season, but it’s difficult to believe that his experience with the team hasn’t already negatively affected the trajectory of his career.

Perhaps new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn can help make a difference in New York. In his previous role as the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator, Glenn witnessed head coach Dan Campbell turn around a struggling franchise with a player-friendly approach.