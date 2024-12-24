Aaron Rodgers just left the door wide open for a Jets return
By James Nolan
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets haven’t had the season they hoped for, as they’re 4-11 through their first 15 games. Fans are starting to question whether the four-time MVP should return for a third season, as some are ready for a new QB. But when the former Super Bowl champion made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, he implied he is open to returning and mentoring the franchise's next franchise quarterback.
If the Jets decide to cut ties with the 41-year-old, it's unknown if other teams would be interested in taking a flier for one year. Even though the Rodgers experiment hasn't worked out so far, New York seems to be the best fit for him in 2025. With Davante Adams still under contract for next season, along with Breece Hall and the frustrated Garrett Wilson, the Jets still have the talent to make something happen in 2025.
New York can draft a QB in the first round and still run it back with Rodgers
Right now, New York‘s projected to land the eighth overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Even if Rodgers comes back, it makes sense for the Jets to draft a QB in the first round. Jalen Milroe, out of Alabama, could be available, along with Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon. If they can land one of those two, it wouldn't be a bad idea to have them sit behind the former back-to-back MVP for a season, especially considering the Jets’ history with starting rookie QBs right away.
The Jets have nothing to lose by running it back with Rodgers, especially if he's willing to take a pay cut. He has played very well over his last 10 games, a stretch in which he's averaging 241.8 yards per game while throwing 17 passing touchdowns to just four interceptions. It's hard to see how New York could find a meaningful near-term upgrade either in free agency or with a pick in the back half of the top 10 in the first round.
Rodgers has shown he can still play at a high level over the past few weeks. New York needs to find the right head coach if they bring him back for a third season. This NFL season has shown fans that coaching matters; former Jets coach Robert Saleh never proved anything during his tenure, and Jeff Ulbrich has only watched the defense regress since taking over on an interim basis.
The four-time MVP might get one more shot to make something happen for the Jets in 2025. New York still has enough talent for a postseason run next season. However, they need to add to their defense and find the right fit to lead the organization into the future. Even though they’re 4-11 this season, Rodgers doesn't seem like the issue. Running it back and drafting a QB might just be the best option for New York’s future.