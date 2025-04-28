Aaron Rodgers needed a reason to join the Steelers, and Will Howard delivered

If Aaron Rodgers wants to play in the NFL this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are his best chance to do so. Rodgers has remained noncommittal to Pittsburgh since the start of NFL free agency, but the two sides are on good terms. Rodgers and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin have a lot of respect for one another, and it's telling that Pittsburgh didn't reach for a rookie quarterback in the NFL Draft and instead selected Will Howard in the sixth round.

Howard is a talented young player who was expected to be a fourth-round pick, but even at Rodgers advanced age, he'd be the obvious starter were he to sign in Pittsburgh. The Steelers could have made a statement, either by trading for Kirk Cousins or selecting a highly-rated passer like Jaxson Dart or Shedeur Sanders. Instead, they went with the CFP-winning Howard, who while impressive in college does project as a career backup.

Steelers sound confident Aaron Rodgers will sign in Pittsburgh

Steelers owner Art Rooney II gave fans some reassurance as to Rodgers intentions over the weekend.

"Look, we're still getting the same signals we've been getting recently," Art Rooney said of Rodgers, "that he does want to come here. I do think we may get word soon. Obviously, with things starting to crank up here with the offseason program, etc., if he's coming, we'd like to get him here soon for some of that."

Dejan Kovacevic of DK Pittsburgh Sports took things a step further, writing "those 'signals' Rooney described have never been stronger, I can share. He'll be here. And then, it'll all be about him for the foreseeable future."

The Steelers can sign Aaron Rodgers, but should they?

Well, there ya have it. If Rooney and Kovacevic are to be believed, then the Steelers are in the drivers' seat for Rodgers. The selection of Howard couldn't have hurt matters, as Rodgers hasn't played a Hall-of-Fame career to compete for reps with a rookie, or Mason Rudolph.

There's an argument to be made that the Steelers are better off without Rodgers. He's bound to bring drama with him to Pittsburgh, and he is only delaying the inevitable for one more year. The Steelers need a long-term quarterback option. Rodgers is 42 years old.

Rudolph isn't a starting-caliber passer on a team with real postseason expectations either, but Steelers fans are tired of finishing near the middle. Next year's draft class has far better options behind center, including potentially Arch Manning and LaNorris Sellers.

With or without Rodgers, finding their quarterback of the future is the Steelers main goal. I'd argue that player isn't currently on the roster.