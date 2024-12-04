Aaron Rodgers new Netflix documentary looks downright horrible, even for him
Aaron Rodgers hasn't been on the publics good side for a while now and his latest announcement isn't likely to change that.
Rodgers has been appearing weekly on the Pat McAfee Show and took the opportunity this week to reveal the trailer for his three-part documentary series titled Engima, releasing on Netflix on Dec. 17th. He has been under a lot of scrutiny in recent years over his controversial views regarding politics, vaccinations, and conspiracies about 9/11.
Now, NFL fans are taking to Twitter (or X, however you prefer) to roast Rodgers about his upcoming documentary.
Aaron Rodgers: Enigma is a new low for the QB
Rodgers left Green Bay after 18 years to join the New York Jets in 2023 only to rupture his Achilles minutes into his first game. Many thought Rodgers would bounce back this season and take the Jets to the playoffs but he's been performing even worse than Zach Wilson, whom he was meant to replace.
The four-time NFL MVP quarterback has faced criticism for appearing to exert significant control over the Jets organization. He pushed for the team to sign several of his former Packers teammates and played a key role in the trade for wide receiver Davante Adams. The Jets also parted ways with head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas, though Rodgers claimed he had no doing in Saleh’s dismissal.
Rodgers aims to stay relevant by sharing his recovery journey in Enigma, where he explores spiritual healing for both his physical and mental well-being. Reflecting on the challenges of strained relationships and personal loss, Rodgers has set his sights on defying the odds, battling father time, and reclaiming his place as one of the NFL's great quarterbacks.
However, Rodgers' legacy has already been tarnished and this documentary series likely won't help restore it. Fans have called for him to just retire but his pursuit is relentless and he is not giving up.