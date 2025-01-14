Aaron Rodgers retirement seems as relevant as ever despite Mike McCarthy rumors
Aaron Rodgers made his first start for the New York Jets in 2023. It lasted all of four snaps, when Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. That made 2024 his proper debut. Rodgers worked his way back to full health in record time and appeared ready to lead the Jets into new territory. Winning territory.
Well, the hopes and dreams Rodgers inspired in a desperate, deprived Jets fandom were dashed rather quickly. By midseason, it was apparent that Rodgers no longer had "it." The four-time MVP and future Hall of Fame quarterback was still capable of dazzling throws and quick processing, but he was not operating on the level we're accustomed to. Rodgers was good, no longer great.
Unfortunately for those around the Jets, a good quarterback isn't enough to salvage that dumpster fire. Rodgers started all 17 games for New York in his second season with the organization, completing 63.0 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. That is better than most, to be frank, but it was not enough for a Jets team so thoroughly committed to baffling incompetence across the board.
Rodgers' career and future now come into sharp focus. His contract for 2025 is not guaranteed and, at 41 years old, it may be easier for Rodgers to retire than to look for a new home.
Aaron Rodgers is more likely to retire than to play again, per latest odds
According to FanDuel Sportsbook in Canada, Rodgers has better odds of retiring (-124) than playing football next season (-102). It's still too early to know much definitively, but the buzz around Rodgers' potential retirement has been growing in recent weeks.
The reason is simple. The Jets don't appear eager to welcome Rodgers back and the market for his services is muted. How many teams are willing to take on the baggage inherent to rostering Rodgers? Even if the on-field product was of guaranteed quality (and it's not), Rodgers' penchant for making distracting headlines off the field is enough to dissuade most practical front offices. He is also, more or less, a one-year rental with retirement around the corner. Most teams prefer more sustainable solutions in the QB room.
Even Mike McCarthy's sudden availability in the head coaching carousel does not change the odds of Rodgers returning to the field of play. As of now, McCarthy — a strong candidate for the Chicago Bears job, where there's an established QB in place — is not on New York's radar, from the looks of it.
There are precious few teams where Rodgers and his former head coach could realistically join forces. Most of the teams with head coach openings, ironically, have starting quarterbacks in place. Only the Raiders really make sense, but is Tom Brady going to hand his organization over to a has-been quarterback who soaks up so much of the spotlight? Probably not.
Rodgers has put together a remarkable career on the football field. Say what you will about him as a person — he has earned plenty of off-field criticism — but the NFL will be losing a great quarterback. In many ways, Rodgers has served as the blueprint for today's best signal-callers. If this is indeed it, won't seen a combination of arm power and brain power quite like Rodgers' for a long, long time.
