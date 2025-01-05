Another bogus Aaron Rodgers reunion could be looming with Jets next head coach
The Jets would love to hire a head coach who can get the most out of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers next season. The team's brain trust seems to believe that arranging a reunion with current Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy might do just that.
New York has already interviewed Mike Vrabel and Ron Rivera for their head coaching vacancy. They are also set to interview former boss Rex Ryan later this week. The franchise is running its coaching search concurrently with their quest to find a new General Manager.
McCarthy has not been in contact with the Jets yet because he is still actively employed by the Cowboys. Any interaction between the two sides is likely dependent on Dallas letting his contract expire at the end of the current campaign. Reports from ESPN claim that McCarthy would likely have interest in New York's vacancy if he does become a free agent.
An Aaron Rodgers-Mike McCarthy reunion isn't the answer for the Jets
McCarthy would be a short-term solution for a Jets organization that desperately needs long-term direction. He might be able to maximize one or two additional seasons with Rodgers at quarterback, but it's not as if he's done wonders with Dak Prescott in Dallas. Valid questions exist over McCarthy's ability to help quarterbacks thrive in today's game.
Instead of basing their decision on Rodgers, New York should be focusing their attention on who can set their culture right for the next decade. There's a significant amount of young talent on the roster that needs a strong leader to give them direction. McCarthy is a respected coach around the league but he's not what anyone would call an inspirational leader.
Jets fans should hold their breath and hope that the Cowboys elect to retain McCarthy. That would prevent owner Woody Johnson from making a short-sighted decision that might keep the team mired in mediocrity for several more seasons. Reuniting McCarthy and Rodgers is an interesting thought experiment but not something the Jets should actualize this offseason.