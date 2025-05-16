Aaron Rodgers risks ruining his Steelers debut vs former team

When the Pittsburgh Steelers begin OTAs on May 27, it doesn't sound like Aaron Rodgers will be there. He might not even be on board when the team commences their mandatory veteran minicamp on June 10.

When will Rodgers finally make up his mind? Steelers beat reporter Ray Fittipaldo believes it could still be weeks. We already know Rodgers doesn't give a care about minicamps, mandatory or not. He skipped the Jets' mandatory minicamp last June, choosing instead to take a trip to Egypt. He's well on his way to doing the same with the Steelers.

"I just know that [the Steelers] are willing to be patient. I think they're even willing to be patient into June, to be honest with you. I don't really see like an end to this anytime soon unless Aaron just makes up his mind. And I honestly don't see the Steelers walking away at this point," Fittipaldo told Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller on 93.7 The Fan as transcribed by Steelers Depot. "So might be two weeks, four weeks, six weeks, but I think as long as Aaron doesn't retire, I think the Steelers will be willing to sit around and wait for that decision."

Aaron Rodgers is sabotaging himself

The Steelers open the season against the New York Jets, a matchup that is especially juicy because of the both quarterbacks facing their former team.

But Justin Fields has been with the Jets since March, by comparison. He will have had months of learning his new offense and how to work alongside the coaching staff. He showed up for voluntary workouts, as any quarterback on a new team should be eager to do. He's getting in work with all of his receivers, from Garrett Wilson on down to the rookies who will look to contribute.

Meanwhile, Rodgers has seemed like football is far from his priority. We have evidence of one throwing session he held with DK Metcalf in March. Otherwise, Rodgers has shown little effort to get to know his new teammates. Mason Rudolph is the one out there leading the team.

Rodgers thinks he can waltz in at the last possible moment and succeed with the Steelers? He thinks he's going to magically build instant chemistry with his receivers, offensive line and the rest of the offense? He thinks they'll all be on the same page come Sept. 7 if he only deigns to grace them with his presence at training camp? Did he learn nothing from his stint in New York?

The longer he delays, the less time he will have to get truly ready for Week 1. He's setting himself up for failure against the Jets, just like he did with them.