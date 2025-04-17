Aaron Rodgers secret finally revealed with Steelers on the clock for a QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have a starting quarterback, yet Mike Tomlin hasn't sounded the alarm just yet. The Steelers have been in contact with Aaron Rodgers since the start of NFL free agency. Rodgers has pursued other options, at times making Pittsburgh feel like the bridesmaid, rather than the bride. The Vikings said no, and the New York Giants went in a different direction.

Rodgers can retire and pursue a career in media or broadcasting. There's a lot of money to be made from the right network, but if the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback still has that itch to play and go out the right way, the Steelers are his best chance. Not only is Pittsburgh a playoff-caliber team, they are the definition of a quarterback away. Rodgers has long admired Mike Tomlin from afar, as he noted on the Pat McAfee show awhile back:

"There's only one Mike Tomlin, fist and foremost, and you have to give Mike credit. He's got the special sauce," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. "He seems to understand how to motivate his guys every single year. For him to not have a losing season is absolutely ridiculous. ... I've always respected Mike from afar and I think he's done one hell of a job in Pittsburgh."

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers don't have a secret contract

A younger Rodgers would've jumped at the chance to play for Tomlin. However, that was one major Achilles injury and a dreaded Jets tenure ago. The Meadowlands is where good quarterback play goes to die, and Rodgers confidence is still on the turf somewhere at Metlife.

Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers have literally done all they can to convince Rodgers to sign. In fact, they reportedly have a standing offer that Rodgers simply...has not properly responded to:

“He does not [have a secret deal in place]. The Steelers have a good feeling about him signing, and they’ve had an offer on the table for a long time now. If you want to call that secret, go ahead," Dulac wrote.

There is no hidden deal behind the scenes between Rodgers and Pittsburgh. If anything, the 41-year-old quarterback is searching for leverage he simply doesn't have right now. Either that, or Rodgers is still deciding whether or not he wants to play in 2025.

While the end-of-career sagas of Rodgers and his Packers predecessor Brett Favre are different in many ways, they both dragged their feet. The Steelers shouldn't be surprised.