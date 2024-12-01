An Aaron Rodgers solution and 2 more moves Jets must make to clean house
By Lior Lampert
On the eve of Aaron Rodgers' 41st birthday, his time with the New York Jets running on fumes is becoming abundantly clear.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport appeared on the resident NFL GameDay before Rodgers and New York took the field in Week 13. And by the sound of it, the four-time league MVP won't be playing for the Jets in 2025:
Rapoport considers Rodgers a "long shot" to return to the Jets next season. The veteran signal-caller has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract. Moreover, from physical and on-field performance standpoints, he's at a low point of his illustrious 20-year career. Given the circumstances, a split ostensibly looms.
Jets must sever ties with Aaron Rodgers, regardless of who's behind door No. 2
It's also worth noting that a new regime will step into power for the Jets this offseason. Rodgers' departure presents an opportunity for a blank slate. And the team's latest 26-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks effectively marks the end of this forgetful, nightmarish era.
Regardless of who the heir to Rodgers' throne is, the Jets must scrub their hands of this awful two-year experience. New York made an all-in move that blew up in their face. While we can't fault the process, the results failed to meet the lofty expectations. The Jets couldn't predict the future Hall of Famer would rupture his Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut last season.
While Father Time was bound to catch up to Rodgers eventually, the devastating injury expedited the process. He's looked like a shell of his former self, severely lacking mobility. Frankly, the seasoned passer appears to be washed up.
As of this writing, the alternative options to Rodgers might be lackluster (at best). Be that as it may, running it back with him would be borderline insanity. Don't let the uncertainty of what's behind door No. 2 scare you away from doing the right thing.
However, the Jets shouldn't stop at Rodgers. There are several moves they can and ought to make as they turn the page on this fruitless experiment, starting with the two mentioned below.
Clear the building of all Aaron Rodgers disciples: Trade Davante Adams depreciates, shed Allen Lazard's contract and fire Nathaniel Hackett
With Rodgers presumably out of the picture, the Jets don't need to keep his posse around. New York can relieve offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett of his duties and part ways with wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. Each has a relationship with the gunslinger dating back to their time with the Green Bay Packers and got brought in to appease him.
What does Hackett even do? Since the Jets stripped him of play-calling duties nearly two months ago, he's barely been heard of. At this point, it feels like he hasn't already been dismissed solely because of his connection to Rodgers.
Meanwhile, Adams becomes expendable merely months after the Jets sent a conditional third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for him. 2025 will be the elite wideout's age-33 campaign, so re-routing him sooner rather than later while his value is somewhat high is imperative.
New York conceivably bid against themselves when they signed Lazard to a five-year, $44 million pact in 2023. Nonetheless, the Jets must capitalize on the potential out of his contract this offseason. They should explore swapping him, knowing they can cut ties if no deal materializes.
Don't re-sign Tyron Smith, by any means
Tyron Smith's season with the Jets is (essentially) over after being placed on injured reserve due to a knee ailment. He's eligible to return in Week 17, but with the Jets falling to 3-9 against the Seahawks, a comeback feels like a pipe dream.
Neck issues plagued Smith in 2020 and 2023, making it even more unlikely he will return to the gridiron this season. And considering his contract will expire this offseason, it could/should mean his last snap with the Jets already happened.
Smith hadn't missed an offensive snap for the Jets before going down versus the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. Nevertheless, he hasn't been the perennial Pro Bowler we've come to expect throughout his 14-year career. The usually sturdy tackle committed six penalties and allowed five sacks across 10 games.
New York already invested in his successor via this year's draft, spending the No. 11 overall pick on Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu. They hedged their bet on Smith by choosing him and should be eager to see if he can be their blindside protector of the future.