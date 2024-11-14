Aaron Rodgers sure sounds like someone ready to bail on the struggling Jets
By Lior Lampert
The circus that has been the Aaron Rodgers-New York Jets era has felt never-ending — until now.
Rodgers, who turns 41 in December, has repeatedly voiced a desire to continue playing for the Jets beyond this year. The four-time MVP has publically stated that he wants to extend his career "two or three or four" more seasons. However, New York's struggles are ostensibly waning on him.
During a recent press conference, Rodgers sounded less sure than usual about his future:
"I think so, yeah," Rodgers told reporters half-heartedly when asked if he still wants to play in 2025 despite the Jets' turmoil.
Oh? Suddenly, Rodgers doesn't seem as committed to the Jets as his previous comments have led us to believe. Is the quarterback planting retirement seeds?
Aaron Rodgers doesn't sound enthusiastic about playing for the Jets anymore
Despite the Jets sitting at 3-7, Rodgers suggested the team's win-loss record hasn't factored into his thought process. Nonetheless, it's hard to take him at face value, given that he seems dejected when responding to the question.
As the captain of this sinking ship, AKA the Jets, Rodgers has tossed virtually everyone overboard. First, his ex-head coach, Robert Saleh, was scapegoated. Then, he practically kicked wide receiver Mike Williams, prompting New York to reunite the signal-caller with longtime teammate Davante Adams. With no one left to point fingers at, the next-best option might be to evacuate and hang up the cleats.
New York has bent over backward for Rodgers since they pulled off the blockbuster trade to acquire him from the Green Bay Packers last offseason. Still, the Jets have yet to reap the benefits of their monumental investment and may never have anything to show for it at this rate. Especially if the 20-year NFL veteran decides to call it quits.
While Rodgers is under contract for next season, he has no more guaranteed money on his deal. Like ESPN's Rich Cimini notes, the Jets would need to exercise a $35 million option bonus to retain him. So, retiring would theoretically be a seamless move -- for both parties.
Has the uncertainty surrounding the Jets changed Rodgers' plans? New York might overhaul their front office/coaching staff this offseason after falling exceedingly short of expectations. Nonetheless, he's at the center of all the drama and organizational disarray.