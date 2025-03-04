Aaron Rodgers is taking all of his friends with him again in Jets trade request

The New York Jets might be blowing things up. With quarterback Aaron Rodgers being sent packing as soon as the new league year begins on March 12, it appears a good chunk of the offense could be going with him.

Wide receiver Davante Adams won't stick around to see who replaces his long-time Green Bay Packers teammate under center at MetLife Stadium and another weapon looks to be just as impatient.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that wideout Allen Lazard has been given permission by the Jets to seek a trade. The sixth-year veteran arrived in East Rutherford, New Jersey in 2023, following Rodgers from Green Bay where the two had relative success.

Aaron Rodgers is packing up the Jets circus and taking it with him

Where ever Rodgers eventually lands, there's significant belief that the teammates who followed him from Green Bay might do so again. While that may apply more so to Adams than Lazard, it's likely any team that's considering signing Rodgers will do its due diligence on potential package deals.

Lazard racked up just 841 yards and seven touchdowns in his time as a Jet, with the vast majority of those coming in 2024 after Rodgers returned from his Achilles injury (530 yards, six TDs).

That being said, Lazard was seen as a sort of bane to Rodgers' existence in New York. Several potential wins turned to crushing losses because he dropped perfect passes that would've resulted in key touchdowns.

Schefter noted Monday that the Jets are still open to bringing Lazard back, and that could easily be the case if there simply isn't a market for his services elsewhere. He still has two years remaining on his original four-year deal at $11 million each season, so that could potentially hamper any kind of t unless New York retains salary or takes a discount in trade compensation.

All eyes will be on Rodgers over the next few weeks and his decision on his next destination because where the ring master goes, so follows the circus.