Aaron Rodgers tests Mike Tomlin's patience before even signing with Steelers

The first couple of dominoes have fallen in the quarterback market. Now, the best available option in the free agency class is undoubtedly Aaron Rodgers. After all, he is a four-time NFL MVP.

Rodgers will likely be a post-June 1 release by the Jets after two seasons with the team. Rodgers' market consists of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. It's odd to see two of the oldest franchises in a bidding war, but these two teams are in desperate need for a starting quarterback, and Rodgers is the best option. Now, it's a matter of who he chooses.

The latest buzz is that Rodgers is leaning towards the Steelers. Head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season with the Steelers. One thing that Tomlin does well is he holds everyone in the locker room in check, even those with the most boisterous personalities. It appears Rodgers may be testing Tomlin's patience before even signing with the team.

On Wednesday, Rodgers' friend and sports media superstar Pat McAfee shared a repost on the X platform of the quarterback's comments about the Steelers from back in 2021.

Pat McAfee teases Aaron Rodgers signing with Steelers on X

Of course, this caused all of the NFL to raise their eyebrows, wondering if Rodgers has made his decision. Would it happen on "The Pat McAfee Show?"

But McAfee poured cold water on the fire that he started, saying that Rodgers isn't set to appear on his show on Wednesday. McAfee did say of his repost, "does feel like his affinity for Pittsburgh should be back in the zeitgeist."

To be clear.. Rodgers is not scheduled to be on our show today



Also… does feel like his affinity for Pittsburgh should be back in the zeitgeist — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 12, 2025

So, nothing for now. Maybe. Who knows.

Rodgers is the best option available in terms of veteran quarterbacks. Having him on the roster will improve a team. Yes, his Jets tenure was a disaster, but he did show he still has it late last season. But if there's one thing a team will have to deal with, it's his media appearances.

McAfee has given Rodgers a weekly platform to speak his mind. it could be football or it could be conspiracy theories. You never know what he's going to say, but it will cause an uproar. That's just something that teams will have to deal with, especially if they are in desperate need for a QB1. But would that fly with Tomlin? That'sanyone's guess.

As of now, the ball is in Rodgers' court, and it's up to him whether or not he wants to play for the Steelers or the Giants. Until then, expect there to be plenty of buzz until whenever and wherever Rodgers announces it. For Steelers and Giants fans, they hope it's not after a days-long darkness retreat.