Aaron Rodgers threatens to take his ball and go home as both the Steelers and the NFL call his bluff

Aaron Rodgers finds himself in an awkward position these days. He just completed his visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and all reports indicate it was a decent meeting between two sides, and the Steelers were impressed with how Rodgers presented himself. Still, neither side discussed any contracts, and the Steelers find themselves waiting for Rodgers.

So how long will the Steelers have to wait on Rodgers' decision? According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who appeared on ESPN Milwaukee last week, he offered an interesting detail on Rodgers' future.

"I'm hearing he might not want to play."



Adam Schefter on Aaron Rodgers potential retirement.

Aaron Rodgers might not have much of a market than he thinks he does.

With the New York Giants signing Russell Wilson last week, Rodgers' option is dwindling fast. He is not going to Cleveland and their mess. Nor is Tennessee, which is likely drafting Miami(FL) quarterback Cam Ward first overall while also keeping Will Levis. That leaves the Steelers as his only choice if he wants to continue his career.

Maybe Rodgers is using Schefter as a messenger to get the Minnesota Vikings to jump in for his service. However, it looks like the Vikings are committed to playing J.J. McCarthy in 2025 despite him missing the entire 2024 season with a torn meniscus. Maybe Rodgers is hoping that McCarthy is not 100% healed, or he looks like a rookie who has never thrown a single NFL pass, which McCarthy technically is.

Rodgers may think he still has the NFL on his hands, and the NFL still needs him. But let's be real. He was humiliated in New York, and they could not wait to get rid of him once the season ended. Going from New York to Pittsburgh or Minnesota feels like a flight from the capital, and probably hurts his ego. And unlike Tom Brady, Rodgers does not have much interest in him as an NFL analyst.

Unlike the New York Jets, the Steelers are a stable organization with the means and experience to handle Rodgers' antics. Remember Antonio Brown? They have moved on from plenty of malcontent players like him and have won games. Also, do not expect head coach Mike Tomlin to bend over backwards for any player, much less Rodgers.

If the Steelers do the funniest thing and draft a quarterback high in April, the message is loud and clear. Even the Steelers are tired of his BS, and so is the rest of the league.