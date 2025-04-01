Aaron Rodgers throwing session with DK Metcalf shouldn't force the Steelers hand

While the NFL world is focused on rule changes and the upcoming draft this month, Aaron Rodgers knows how to keep the spotlight on himself.

Rodgers met with the Steelers in late March, but neither side agreed to terms on a deal. Rodgers is still taking time to decide his future, but his only remaining options seem to be to sign with the Steelers or announce his retirement.

He also made a strategic move to keep the NFL buzzing when he and DK Metcalf, the new Steeler wide receiver, had a throwing session at the UCLA campus over the weekend. There is even a photo of Rodgers with Metcalf working out together.

More shots of Aaron Rodgers with DK Metcalf at UCLA via Amen.Culture on IG #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/w0OuQ1tyN9 pic.twitter.com/pOzlNgv726 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 31, 2025

Aaron Rodgers is playing checkers while he makes his decision with the Steelers

If the Steelers want to contend in 2025, they desperately need a quarterback who can get both Metcalf, whom they acquired from Seattle and signed an extension, and George Pickens the ball, since both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are now gone.

Does anyone truly believe that when head coach Mike Tomlin said he is comfortable with veteran backup Mason Rudolph as his starting quarterback? At that position, they are behind Baltimore (Lamar Jackson) and Cincinnati (Joe Burrow) in the AFC North. They still must overcome Kansas City, Buffalo, Houston, and the Los Angeles Chargers because they have far better quarterbacks, too.

By working out with Metcalf, Rodgers is ahead in getting to know his possible teammate. This workout also created a buzz that Rodgers is genuinely interested in joining the Steelers. After all, why would he work out with Metcalf if he is seriously considering retirement?

Still, this workout will not change the fact that Rodgers will continue to take his time while the Steelers are fine with it. Maybe Rodgers will work out with another receiver like George Pickens next before he makes his official decision. Still, this workout gave the Steeler nation the ultimate tease into what the upcoming season could look like, and Aaron Rodgers might be close to joining the Steelers.