Aaron Rodgers visiting Steelers, but free agency saga may not be over

The quarterback market in free agency might not be deep, but there's one person that's holding everything up, and that's Aaron Rodgers. Despite having a disastrous New York Jets tenure and entering his age 42 season, Rodgers is still a hot commodity on the free agency market. Well, for two teams at least.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants, both desperate for a starting quarterback, are Rodgers' main suitors. While there were Minnesota Vikings rumors, the NFC North team pulled themselves out of the running. Even with their being two main destinations for Rodgers, reports indicated that he's going to take as much time as necessary before making a decision.

On Friday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Rodgers was visiting the Steelers facility to meet with the team and its coaches. Dulac said that this could mean "a deal with the team could be forthcoming."

But, it may not be the end of Rodgers' free agency saga.

BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers is at the Steelers facility today, an indication a deal with the team could be forthcoming, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 21, 2025

Aaron Rodgers visiting Steelers facility, but deal not considered close

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that there is "no deal close or imminent" for Rodgers and the Steelers. However, Pelissero notes that Rodgers met with Steelers coaches and that it could mean Rodgers is "seriously considering playing his 21st season in Pittsburgh."

Free-agent QB Aaron Rodgers visited the #Steelers facility today, as @gerrydulac reported.



No deal is done or imminent. But Rodgers spent time with coaches — another sign he’s seriously considering playing his 21st season in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/84hb6YYfEx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 21, 2025

Even with the visit, it doesn't mean that Rodgers is going to immediately sign with the Steelers. Could a visit with the Giants also be in the cards for the four-time NFL MVP? That's anyone's guess. But, Rodgers traveling to Pittsburgh to meet with the team shows that the quarterback does have interest in joining the AFC North.

While the likes of Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, and Daniel Jones off the board, there are still other quarterbacks on the market. The most notable free agent alongside Rodgers is Russell Wilson, who started with the Steelers last season. After meeting with the Cleveland Browns and Giants, Wilson is just waiting on a team to offer a contract.

This past season, Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on a 63.0 completion percentage.

We'll see what's to come of Rodgers' meeting with the Steelers, but based on the reporting, don't expect a deal to be done immediately.