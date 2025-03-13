Aaron Rodgers warning should terrify the Steelers far more than the Giants

The Pittsburgh Steelers are running out of options at the quarterback position. After a one-year experiment with veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields produced promising results early in the season, the end result was the same: Pittsburgh was walloped by the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round, marking their fifth straight postseason loss.

Now seven years removed from their last playoff victory, the fanbase is growing impatient for progress. Another disappointing season could put Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin in danger of losing his spot as the longest-tenured coach in the league. Although he’s never led the Steelers to a losing season during his 18 seasons with the team, he’s fallen to an 8-11 record (.421) in the postseason.

Tomlin will have to begin winning in the playoffs to keep his job. First, he’ll have to find a quarterback who can step in and lead the team’s passing offense. With each passing day, finding a reliable passer is beginning to seem less realistic.

Anonymous NFL executive gave a warning to teams pursuing Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers expressed interest in quarterback Aaron Rodgers following his release from the New York Jets, and they’ve emerged as favorites to land the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Yet, no deal has been signed, and the New York Giants have also been reported as a potential landing spot for the veteran.

One NFL team executive told Jonathan Jones of Yahoo Sports that teams waiting for Rodgers to make a decision should “do so at their own risk.”

Pittsburgh, in particular, could be risking their season by waiting for Rodgers to decide on his future. As other options dry up, the Steelers don’t have much of a backup plan in place. The Giants can afford to wait for Rodgers since they own the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Steelers, who don’t pick until the end of the first round, don’t have the option to select one of the top quarterback prospects if Rodgers decides not to join them.

At this stage, Rodgers may be Pittsburgh’s best remaining option. While he’s no longer the player he once was, he would still represent a massive upgrade for the Steelers, who entered the offseason without any quarterback under contract. So far, veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph is the only addition they’ve made in free agency.

The Steelers are unlikely to re-sign Wilson, who reportedly had a rift with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith last season. Fields has already scrambled away to the New York Jets, who paid him handsomely to join their dysfunctional franchise. Pittsburgh reportedly pursued former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold in free agency, but he opted to sign with the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers is the oldest active quarterback in the league at age 41, and he’s hinted at a potential retirement nearly every offseason in recent years. The controversial quarterback previously held the Green Bay Packers hostage as he mulled retirement, then provided conflicting statements on how long he intends to play during his time in New York.