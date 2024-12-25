Aaron Rodgers will make decision on Jets future as painful as you’d expect
By Lior Lampert
In true Aaron Rodgers fashion, the four-time NFL MVP won't rush to assess his standing with the New York Jets beyond 2024.
Whether Jets fans like it or not, Rodgers won't make any hasty decisions regarding his future. He has routinely shown he marches to the beat of his own drum, which ostensibly won't change anytime soon -- for better or worse. Speaking with the media on Christmas Eve, the veteran quarterback discussed what the offseason may (or may not) hold for him in New York.
Aaron Rodgers will make decision on his future with Jets as painful as you’d expect
"I would be surprised if there was a conversation now because there’s so many uncertainties," Rodgers told reporters. "There’s a [general manager] that has to get hired, I would assume first, and then he’s going to be part of hiring the head coach. So, I have to be in the plans of multiple people, starting with the ownership and then the G.M., and then the head coach."
"... to me, that would not be a conversation I’m expecting anytime soon until those things are in place," Rodgers added.
Rodgers couldn't have given a much more straightforward response, highlighting how many moving parts will factor into his fate with the Jets. Notably, even if he wants to return, New York's next regime may not be interested in retaining the 41-year-old.
With that in mind, the Gang Green faithful hoping to turn the page on this nightmarish Rodgers era without delay won't get their wish. Instead, the possibility of the signal-caller returning to Gotham City for his 21st professional season looms.
Next season marks Rodgers' final year of his contract. He carries a team-friendly $23.5 million dead cap hit, though the Jets can decline his $35 million option bonus for 2025. With no guaranteed money remaining in his deal, New York can move on from him quite seamlessly if they please. Regardless, there seemingly won't be any official verdict in the near term.
After a dreadful tenure two-year stint with the Jets, Rodgers isn't ready to abandon ship yet. He will gauge the lay of the land this offseason before proceeding.