Abdul Carter dropped quote Giants fans will love to separate himself from Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants have been waiting for months for the 2025 NFL Draft, but the day has finally arrived. On Thursday, Apr. 24, the NFL world will gather in Green Bay, Wis. for the first round of the draft. The Giants hold the No. 3 pick in the draft, and fans are wondering just what general manager Joe Schoen will do with the selection.

In recent weeks, the overwhelming belief is that the Giants will use the third-overall pick on Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, who is viewed as a "generational prospect." With the Giants not being particularly close to contention, stacking the defensive line would be a great move for the Giants.

Carter would be the first Penn State prospect they take in the first round since Saquon Barkley in 2018, when he was selected second-overall. Of course, Barkley left the Giants after not receiving an offer, joined the rival Philadelphia Eagles and won a Super Bowl in his first year. Much like Barkley, Carter grew up in Pennsylvania. However, Carter ensured Giants fans he won't be rooting for the Eagles anymore.

While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Carter was asked about his Philadelphia roots. Carter said that if he is drafted by the Giants, "I'm all New York — I'm going to have to leave Philly behind."

And just like that, Carter won over Giants fans. Carter is ready to go all in on New York if he is selected by the Giants with the third overall pick. That would provide hope for a Giants fanbase that has dealt with some brutal seasons in recent years, while watching rivals like the Eagles have incredible success.

Carter was always projected to get drafted early in the NFL Draft. From being projected to going first-overall to the Tennessee Titans to second-overall to the Cleveland Browns. But now, the expectation is that the Titans will select Miami quarterback Cam Ward, while the Browns will draft Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. With that, Carter has been heavily expected to go third-overall to the Giants.

Carter was asked on Wednesday about which team he has the best feeling about, and the pass rusher said "definitely New York." Carter even told a Giants reporter "we'll be seeing each other soon." Carter sounds awfully confident that he will end up on the Giants.

The Giants did enter the season looking to find their quarterback of the future, but with Carter's elite skillset, he would be hard to pass up on, given the potential of the quarterback class after Ward. Have no worry, Giants fans, Carter won't be rooting for Philadelphia teams if he does begin his career in New York.