Abdul Carter to Giants sounds as close to guaranteed as possible without the pick being in

The 2024 offseason was one to forget for the New York Giants, who agreed to appear in HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series in honor of their 100th season. The show only chronicled a humiliating series of events that will be best remembered as a blunder that aided an NFC East division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, in winning a Super Bowl championship.

The Giants chose quarterback Daniel Jones over star running back Saquon Barkley, a decision they would regret less than a month into the 2024 regular season. New York was ridiculed when their first-round pick, wide receiver Malik Nabers, appeared to dread the idea of playing with Jones after he was selected with the No. 6 overall pick. The Giants were in the driver’s seat to get the top pick in this year’s draft, but they spoiled any chance of that by breaking a 10-game losing streak in the penultimate game of the season.

If there’s any silver lining to the disastrous year, it’s that Giants general manager Joe Schoen has quietly done a good job of assembling quality players through the NFL Draft. In 2024, seven Giants rookies received All-Rookie honors from The Athletic. Schoen and Co. will look to continue their hot streak when the 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday in Green Bay.

Abdul Carter is expecting to be drafted by the Giants

The Giants currently hold the No. 3 overall pick behind the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns. The Titans are nearly guaranteed to select Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick, and Cleveland is expected to select Colorado’s two-way star Travis Hunter. As draft day inches closer, it’s becoming apparent that Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter is destined to play in New York.

Carter was asked about which team he spoke with that he has the best feeling about ahead of the NFL Draft, and he didn’t hesitate to answer.

“It’s definitely New York right now,” Carter told reporters, per SNY Giants.

When asked about following in the footsteps of Barkley, who also played for Penn State before being drafted by the Giants, Carter said, “It would be a blessing. I’d love to take advantage of that opportunity.”

Abdul Carter is asked which team he has the best feeling about ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft: "Definitely New York right now"



He adds he will bring "everything" to the table in the NFL pic.twitter.com/c8bd2rtIL5 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) April 23, 2025

Carter’s scheme flexibility and experience could allow for him to be used in a variety of ways. Carter began his collegiate career as an outside linebacker, but he thrived after Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen moved him to defensive end on a four-man front in 2024.

Carter led the FBS in tackles for loss (23.5) while ranking No. 2 in pressures (66) and No. 7 in sacks (12.5). The 21-year-old lacks size, but he dominated the competition with his elite burst and speed. He utilizes a rip move to blow by offensive tackles and possesses the ability to bend around the corner to adapt to shifting pockets.