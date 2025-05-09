Abdul Carter sends crystal clear message to Giants that will have fans buzzing

The New York Giants went with the simplest strategy by selecting the best prospect available, Penn State outside linebacker Abdul Carter, with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

On the first episode of “Giants Life: 2025 NFL Draft,” the team provided fans with an inside look of the meetings that led to their decision. The Giants hosted Carter for a pre-draft visit in the Meadowlands just 18 days before the draft. During a brief interaction with Giants outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen, Carter made it clear that was ready to embrace a significant role for New York’s defense.

While discussing the pass rush, Bullen emphasized that the Giants will have to win their one-on-one matchups when they send a five-man rush. In that scenario, Bullen asked Carter if he felt comfortable learning how to rush against all five offensive linemen.

“You can add more if you want,” Carter responded.

Although the rookie’s early days as a professional were marred by controversy about retired jersey numbers, Carter appears to be settling in as he prepares to carve his own legacy in New York.

It’s no secret that the Giants have high expectations for Carter on their defensive front. The Giants added veteran quarterback Russell Wilson in free agency and drafted Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, but the offense will likely still need plenty of support from the defense in order to win games. New York is clearly planning on leaning on its defensive front to keep games close. Carter will join a front seven that already includes defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and outside linebacker Brian Burns.

Although Carter will likely return to playing in a 3-4 front with the Giants, his schematic experience and versatility should allow him to succeed all across the defensive front. The 21-year-old initially began his collegiate career as an off-ball linebacker, but he thrived after Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen moved him to defensive end on a four-man front in 2024. Despite his lack of experience at the position, Carter led the FBS in tackles for loss (23.5) while ranking No. 2 in pressures (66) and No. 7 in sacks (12.5).

Although he lacks the ideal size, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound pass rusher dominated opposing linemen with his athleticism. Carter’s elite burst and rip moves allow him to win at the line of scrimmage, and he also possesses the ability to bend the corner and navigate shifting pockets. He also displayed his toughness as he played in all 42 games during his three years as a starter, even playing through a tough shoulder injury in the Orange Bowl.