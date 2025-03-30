If you caught any of Saturday's Xfinity Series race from Martinsville Speedway, you may have had to avert your eyes from the disaster on your screen.

Austin Hill came from nowhere to win the race that struggled to stay green, and concluded with Sammy Smith shoving Taylor Gray out of the way in the final two turns to deliver Hill the W. The two drivers would have words afterwards.

It was short track racing for sure, but probably not the kind fans or drivers wanted to see, thanks to an unreal 102 caution laps. Series champ Justin Allgaier said the racing was "unacceptable" and even Hill admitted he "hates this place because of all of the beating and banging."

And the current Cup, Xfinity and Trucks field, along with some NASCAR legends, were not thrilled with what they saw.

Denny Hamlin

Absolute garbage — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) March 29, 2025

God I wish I were in the booth. Id get fired but I damn sure would call these idiots out. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) March 29, 2025

The always outspoken Denny Hamlin was ready to tear into the Xfinity Series field ... and maybe we'll get some heated comments on the next episode of his podcast "Action Detrimental."

Bubba Wallace

The 23XI driver decided to let GIFs do the talking.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

This racetrack is historic in the grand scheme of all things NASCAR and deserves better. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 29, 2025

Despite a driver on his Xfinity team at the center of the controversy in Sammy Smith, Earnhardt Jr. was openly displeased in what he saw.

Mark Martin

Are you entertained? — Mark Martin (@markmartin) March 29, 2025

The 49-time Xfinity Series winner definitely brought some sarcasm to his reaction on Saturday's events.

Jeff Burton

Some of these guys needed to have the experience of racing with Jack Ingram and Tommy Ellis — Jeff Burton (@JeffBurton) March 29, 2025

Burton was sure to be annoyed with the racing, especially as his son was caught up in multiple messes and his nephew was unhappy too.

Todd Gilliland

🤨🤨 wow. — Todd Gilliland (@ToddGilliland_) March 29, 2025

Front Row Motorsports' Todd Gilliland was a man of few words.

Ryan Preece

.@RyanPreece_ said this about Xfinity at Martinsville:

"I just see guys knocking each other out of the way. That’s it. I don’t think that’s racing. I can go to a local go kart track and knock a guy out of the way and do the same damn thing." #NASCAR — John Newby (@JohnNewby_) March 29, 2025

RFK Racing's Ryan Preece echoed what many Xfinity drivers told their crews Saturday: that drivers are simply using up the cars ahead of them.

Parker Kligerman

Not the best display by the Xfinity series tonight. For most of the stuff through the field I feel I’ve almost become desensitized to it as it’s just become so common.



But as I said, that move at the end was unacceptable. Especially since they were even on shots at each other… — Parker Kligerman (@pkligerman) March 30, 2025

The former Xfinity driver and CW commentator took aim at Sammy Smith's move in his post-race comments.

Connor Zilisch

Sums up stage 3 pic.twitter.com/Ztn8rmVRMC — Connor Zilisch (@ConnorZilisch) March 30, 2025

Among the drivers who were in the race who offered reactions, Zilisch looked to be in position for a win after starting on pole. But he finished 28th with a torn up race car.

Jeremy Celments

Really disappointed in the lack of respect on the track tonight. It’s a disgrace to this great series. Not many out there raced without just running into the guy in front of them. Not sure what we do to clean it up but something must be done. — Jeremy Clements (@JClements51) March 30, 2025

Clements drove his No. 51 car to a 14th place finish, but called the racing a "disgrace."

P-15 with some 📎 stripes!



What a whirlwind day. Tire down early and a spin, back on the lead lap and just kept our nose clean. Wild racing. Too much bumper cars for me, I think we as a series need to be better, but regardless proud of our effort! Needed this for our guys. 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/LtK7E7UMEs — Garrett Smithley (@GarrettSmithley) March 30, 2025

Garrett Smithley's take on the racing was the series needs to "be better."

Taylor Gray

So close to having a clock two Martinsville’s in a row. I’m so proud of my @JoeGibbsRacing boys best car I’ve ever had here! — Taylor Gray (@Taylor_Gray) March 30, 2025

Despite the brutal move that knocked him from a possible win to 29th, Gray kept it positive after confronting Smith.

Sammy Smith

Sammy Smith: "I know everyone is going to be mad and upset at me and say I'm a dirty driver, but I don't care because everybody does it. And if I was just going to accept it and finish second today, then that just wasn't going to sit well with me." @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/83tR7Hl6T2 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 30, 2025

Meanwhile, Smith was not quite apologetic for his moves on-track.

Anthony Alfredo

Watch a @CARSTour race for classic short track racing, not whatever that was. How do you suggest we fix this moving forward and redeem this track in this series to what it should be? #NASCAR — Anthony Alfredo (@anthonyalfredo) March 30, 2025

Anthony Alfredo watched most of the race from the infield after car issues, and he didn't like what he saw, even if he wasn't part of most of the madness.

Rajah Caruth, Chandler Smith and Spencer Boyd among Truck Series drivers to chime in

Friday night's Craftsman Truck Series race wasn't the cleanest either, with 10 total cautions, but it was certainly less of a mess than the Xfinity race. Friday's drivers joined in to react.

This is making the truck race not look so bad😂 — Chandler Smith (@CSmith_Racing) March 29, 2025

Parking lot! — Spencer Boyd (@SpencerBoyd) March 29, 2025

Just another day at the track.