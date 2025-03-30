If you caught any of Saturday's Xfinity Series race from Martinsville Speedway, you may have had to avert your eyes from the disaster on your screen.
Austin Hill came from nowhere to win the race that struggled to stay green, and concluded with Sammy Smith shoving Taylor Gray out of the way in the final two turns to deliver Hill the W. The two drivers would have words afterwards.
It was short track racing for sure, but probably not the kind fans or drivers wanted to see, thanks to an unreal 102 caution laps. Series champ Justin Allgaier said the racing was "unacceptable" and even Hill admitted he "hates this place because of all of the beating and banging."
And the current Cup, Xfinity and Trucks field, along with some NASCAR legends, were not thrilled with what they saw.
Denny Hamlin
The always outspoken Denny Hamlin was ready to tear into the Xfinity Series field ... and maybe we'll get some heated comments on the next episode of his podcast "Action Detrimental."
Bubba Wallace
The 23XI driver decided to let GIFs do the talking.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Despite a driver on his Xfinity team at the center of the controversy in Sammy Smith, Earnhardt Jr. was openly displeased in what he saw.
Mark Martin
The 49-time Xfinity Series winner definitely brought some sarcasm to his reaction on Saturday's events.
Jeff Burton
Burton was sure to be annoyed with the racing, especially as his son was caught up in multiple messes and his nephew was unhappy too.
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports' Todd Gilliland was a man of few words.
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing's Ryan Preece echoed what many Xfinity drivers told their crews Saturday: that drivers are simply using up the cars ahead of them.
Parker Kligerman
The former Xfinity driver and CW commentator took aim at Sammy Smith's move in his post-race comments.
Connor Zilisch
Among the drivers who were in the race who offered reactions, Zilisch looked to be in position for a win after starting on pole. But he finished 28th with a torn up race car.
Jeremy Celments
Clements drove his No. 51 car to a 14th place finish, but called the racing a "disgrace."
Garrett Smithley's take on the racing was the series needs to "be better."
Taylor Gray
Despite the brutal move that knocked him from a possible win to 29th, Gray kept it positive after confronting Smith.
Sammy Smith
Meanwhile, Smith was not quite apologetic for his moves on-track.
Anthony Alfredo
Anthony Alfredo watched most of the race from the infield after car issues, and he didn't like what he saw, even if he wasn't part of most of the madness.
Rajah Caruth, Chandler Smith and Spencer Boyd among Truck Series drivers to chime in
Friday night's Craftsman Truck Series race wasn't the cleanest either, with 10 total cautions, but it was certainly less of a mess than the Xfinity race. Friday's drivers joined in to react.
Just another day at the track.