ACC Champion Duke are looking for more in the NCAA Tournament

March has already been mad, and the NCAA Tournament hasn’t even begun yet. Conference tournaments are normally the appetizer for college basketball fans before they get their full-course meal. They witnessed intense battles between rival teams that could potentially result in upsets. On Sunday, the Duke Blue Devils did the impossible by sweeping through the ACC to win their first Conference Championship.

The ACC is one of the best conferences in college basketball, with some of the best players in the country. Heading into the tournament, Notre Dame and NC State were the favorites. That’s understandable, as the two electric teams were tied for the best record in the ACC. Duke went into the Tournament as an underdog and wanted to catch everyone by surprise.

I’ll say it like it is. When it comes to who are the most talented teams in college basketball, Duke is rarely on the list. Don't get me wrong, they are a great team. But many fans don’t find excitement in watching them play. The Blue Devils understand their position as a contender in the country. They understand that their roster isn’t filled with star players with big names.

However, there’s a reason why the Blue Devils have the respect of every team in the country. This is a team that plays by committee. Their togetherness and ability to defend at a high level make them successful. Fans saw with their own eyes how great Duke plays together during the ACC Tournament. When they’re clicking on both ends, they have shown to be dangerous.

Duke showed in the ACC Tournament just how dangerous they are

The journey to an ACC Championship wasn’t an easy one for the Blue Devils. But they went into the tournament with discipline and focus. Duke closed the season on a strong note with wins against North Carolina and Florida State. That momentum continued as they dominated against Louisville, as well as winning a close contest against Notre Dame.

Defense and rebounding were two big keys behind Duke’s success. They applied pressure, slowing down the opposing team's offense while continuing to make hustle plays. In March, players have to show they want to win. Sometimes it’s by plays they don’t show up in the box score. Duke did just that with their defense and ability to go after 50/50 balls.

Duke held Louisville to 31 percent shooting and forced 21 turnovers in the quarterfinal. That same momentum continued and they played the same way against Notre Dame, holding them to 37.5 percent shooting.

Credit must be given to the guards for Duke. Even when they didn’t have the best offensive performance, they hung their hat on defense and used their size and physicality to slow down opposing teams. Ashton Jackson, Reigan Richardson, and Taina Mair were great all the way through.

However, Oluch Okananwa was the star of the show. Okananwa was setting the tone with her hustle and effort. She was crashing the glass on offense while also showing her versatility as a defender. Okananwa’s leadership would eventually help Duke take down NC State.

The Duke guards led the charge throughout the ACC Tournament but it was a team affair. Players like Toby Fournier, Jadyn Donovan, Jordan Wood, and a few others played their role in the frontcourt and established their presence around the paint to help Duke succeed. Coach Kara Lawson also deserves credit for believing in her players and putting them in a position to play effectively. With that being said, Duke is heading into the NCAA Tournament as the last team standing in the ACC.

The NCAA Tournament begins next week. Duke is excited about their chances to go far this season. Last year, they shocked the world as they advanced to the Sweet 16, led by a shocking win against Ohio State in the second round. Although Duke was later eliminated by UConn, the team still gave the Huskies issues on the defensive end. This season, Duke believes they can go further in the Tournament. They have a veteran team whose older roster can step in and close the game.

Anything can happen in March. Not every team is guaranteed a deep Tournament run. It’s gonna take more than talent to keep their season alive. Duke showed the country what it looks like to play hard in order to win a championship. They're taking that same mentality into next week, where they begin their journey to the big National Championship.