ACC Championship Game scenarios: SMU is locked in but Miami isn’t home free
By Scott Rogust
The penultimate week of the 2024 college football season has arrived, and the pressure is on for those trying to earn their spot in the College Football Playoff. One way teams in the Power Four conferences on the outside looking in can get in is if they win their respective championships. With that, they earn one of the four top seeds in the Playoff.
In the ACC, all the attention was on the Miami Hurricanes, who up until two weekends ago were undefeated. However, their chance at an undefeated season ended at the hands of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. In Week 13, Miami returned from their bye to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who were 4-6 entering the game.
On Saturday, Miami picked up a 42-14 win over Wake Forest to improve to 10-1 on the season. But was that enough for them to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game?
ACC Championship Game scenarios: Did Miami's win over Wake Forest earn them a berth?
In the same time slot for games, the SMU Mustangs defeated the Virginia Cavaliers 33-7 to improve to 10-1 on the year and a perfect 7-0 against ACC teams. With that, in their first year in the conference, SMU clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game.
What about Miami? Well, they have to win one more game to earn their spot. Next week, the Hurricanes take on a tough Syracuse Orange team. If Miami picks up the win, they earn their shot at SMU in the ACC Championship Game. That isn't necessarily a given victory, considering they were only up 20-14 at halftime before pulling away in the fourth quarter.
So what if Miami loses? Well, that spot would go to the Clemson Tigers. Clemson already finished up their in-conference play, going 7-1 after defeating the Pitt Panthers 24-20 last weekend. With Clemson playing The Citadel this weekend and South Carolina next weekend, all they have to do is play the waiting game. If Miami loses to Syracuse next week, Clemson will play SMU in the ACC Championship Game.
There you have it. Miami wins next week, and they're in the ACC Championship Game against SMU. If they lose to Syracuse next weekend, Clemson takes the last spot in the conference title game.