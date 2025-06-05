ACC football summer power rankings

In the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff, the ACC put forth two teams: The three-loss conference champion Clemson Tigers and the two-loss at-large SMU Mustangs, who fell in the ACC title bout. Both teams earned their way into the playoff, but were promptly eliminated in the first round. Every home team won in the initial round of the playoff, as Clemson and SMU were on the road.

Flash forward to this season, and the ACC is very much a football conference of great intrigue. Yes, Clemson will be at the top of the league, but who could end up playing the Tigers in Charlotte is totally up for grabs. At this point, Clemson not getting back to the ACC conference title bout would be a massive failure for Dabo Swinney's team. A return would be fantastic for SMU, but how likely is that?

So what I want to do today is power rank all 17 teams in the ACC (sorry, Notre Dame) as we head into the start of summer. A lot can change between now and the start of the season a little less than three months from now. For the time being, it is all about perception, as well as some of the things we may or may not have learned from spring practice. The ACC may not be a one-team conference after all.

Let's start with a team that might very well be the worst team scattered across the entire Power Four.

17. Stanford Cardinal

For so many reasons, I am expecting the Stanford Cardinal to do next to nothing this fall. They have lost their way in recent years. Former athletic director Bernard Muir abruptly resigned in the spring. Their former head coach Troy Taylor was ousted due to scandal. New general manager of Stanford football Andrew Luck hired his former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich as the interim. Oof!

16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are in a bad spot. The program started to decline in recent years under Dave Clawson, who also stepped down. While I like the hiring of Jake Dickert from Washington State to replace Clawson, we have to give it time. This is not the year where we should be expecting all that much out of Wake Forest. They may finish better than 16th, but I cannot put them any higher.

15. Florida State Seminoles

First, you are on top of the world. Now, you are getting toppled on. That is the very situation we find Mike Norvell in leading the Florida State Seminoles. They won precisely two games a year ago. D.J. Uiagalelei was a disaster at quarterback. Norvell had to fire his whole staff. While landing Thomas Castellanos from Boston College is huge, as is picking up Gus Malzahn from UCF, I have no idea...

14. California Golden Bears

I get the strange feeling that the California Golden Bears are quiet quitting on head coach Justin Wilcox. He has arguably the most thankless job in the Power Four. While Cal could find itself in the coming years, especially with Berkeley legend Ron Rivera acting as their new general manager, I have a hard time investing in Cal this year, especially with Fernando Mendoza and Jaydn Ott transferring.

13. Virginia Tech Hokies

We have arrived at the Virginia Tech Hokies. I would argue after last season's failures that head coach Brent Pry is sitting on the hottest seat in the ACC. He was brought in from Penn State to lead in recruitiment in the Tidewater Region. Maybe he has, maybe he has not? In the end, Virginia Tech loses too many close games for my liking. The fact arch rival Virginia is trending up is not good for his team.

12. Virginia Cavaliers

Against my better judgement, I will rank the Virginia Cavaliers this high. Though still not quite a good team, the Hoos are finally finding themselves under head coach Tony Elliott. Having had to deal with tragedy in his first season at UVA, Elliott is starting to give off the vibes that he just might make it in Charlottesville. Getting to a bowl game should be a realistic goal for this team. They need to do that.

11. North Carolina State Wolfpack

Every Power Four conference has a team like this. The North Carolina State Wolfpack are never good when you expect them to be, but often surprise when nobody is looking. Dave Doeren has been a mainstay in Raleigh for quite a while now. For whatever reason, I cannot get the lasting image of how soft last year's team was. They had so much experience at offensive line, yet none of that mattered...

10. North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina, come on and raise up! Will the North Carolina Tar Heels do that for Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson? That remains to be seen. I do get the sense that the former all-time head coach of the New England Patriots could put some much-needed pep into UNC's step, but he might not only be old, he might be distracted. This is a team with an eight-win ceiling, but let's start by winning six.

9. Syracuse Orange

My bias is showing, but I really do not care. I think Fran Brown has the makings of being a fantastic coach. As long as he continues to recruit well in conjuction with Ellis Robinson, there is no telling how good the Syracuse Orange can be. SU may play the toughest schedule in the ACC this year, but Steve Angeli coming in from Notre Dame could make a world of difference here. The Orange will find a way.

8. Boston College Eagles

This is all about how much respect I have for Bill O'Brien as a head coach. Yes, he may have lost former starting quarterback Thomas Castellanos to Florida State in the transfer portal, but I fully expect for the Boston College Eagles to be a bowl team. They may only have an eight-win ceiling, but O'Brien seems to provide a necessary level of stability I think this program has long been in need of.

7. Pittsburgh Panthers

Though not as frustrating at the North Carolina State Wolfpack, do not try to tell Pat Narduzzi and the Pittsburgh Panthers what to do. While I am not saying Pitt will contend for an ACC crown this season, I did see a lot of heart and passion out of last year's team. The Panthers may have faded down the stretch, but I would not be surprised if quarterback Eli Holstein took his game to an even higher level.

6. Duke Blue Devils

At this time, I would argue the Duke Blue Devils are the worst team that could get to the ACC Championship game this season. It is still hard to visualize them as a playoff team, but did we not feel the same about SMU last year? I did have the Ponies getting to Charlotte, by the way... Regardless, Manny Diaz is a great coach and he might have gotten the perfect quarterback in Darian Mensah.

5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Even in the wake of former athletic director J Batt leaving for Michigan State, I am still a big believer in what the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets can do this season. It is the combination of Brent Key as head coach, Buster Faulkner as the offensive coordinator and Haynes King at quarterback. Had the Jackets been able to retain former defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci, I would be higher on them.

4. Louisville Cardinals

Water has found its level for me. My early offseason praise of the Louisville Cardinals was getting a tad out of hand. For as much as I love Jeff Brohm returning his alma mater to glory, this team still needs to learn how to play some defense. I could go either way on what Miller Moss does for them at quarterback. If Tyler Shough can be a second-round pick after playing for him, the sky is the limit?!

3. SMU Mustangs

Even though I think Duke, Georgia Tech and Louisville could get to Charlotte, the biggest goal right now for Rhett Lashlee's SMU Mustangs is to get back to the ACC Championship, win it and return to the College Football Playoff. Kevin Jennings is another year older and SMU really impressed me last season. Of course, the Ponies need to start winning big games, as opposed to keeping them close.

2. Miami Hurricanes

From a talent standpoint, the Miami Hurricanes should emerge as the most formidable challenger to Clemson in the ACC this season. Carson Beck comes over from Georgia to be their new starting quarterback, replacement Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward under center. Miami continues to recruit at an elite level, but the Mario Cristobal of it all still scares me. Can Miami overcome its head coach?

1. Clemson Tigers

Of course, it had to be the Clemson Tigers. There was no other choice. Right this instant, this is the team I have winning the ACC comfortably, but losing to the Penn State Nittany Lions in the College Football Playoff. Dabo Swinney will once again remind us how good he is as a head coach. Replacing Wes Goodwin with Tom Allen in defense is huge. This year is all about Cade Klubnik becoming elite.