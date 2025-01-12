Adam Schefter taking credit for Bills Mafia is going to backfire horribly
By John Buhler
If Al Gore can claim he invented the internet, then I guess Adam Schefter can claim he invented Bills Mafia. For as good of an NFL insider as Schefter is, he often tweets out tone-deaf remarks in relationship the comings and goings of players and coaches. Who could ever forget him calling Dwayne Haskins a bust while breaking the news that he died tragically. Will he ever learn his lesson?
Well, it seems as though Schefter took a page out of the Jeff Passan glazing playbook. Rather than work himself up into a lather over something the Los Angeles Dodgers did to ruin baseball, Schefter aimed for something far more self-important. Maybe he thinks he came up with the name for the Buffalo Bills fanbase, but it was already a thing before the nickname stuff. Do not make it about you!
Schefter may have deleted his version of the I invented the internet tweet, but if Al Gore's greatest invention taught us anything, once something goes up on the internet, it is out there forever. While he may be a fantastic NFL reporter, did Schefter not cut his teeth getting scoops from the Denver Broncos back in the day? He was too busy doing that than to pile drive through flaming folding tables.
Here is the latest ESPN documentary that nobody asked for, and nobody has the time to ever watch.
That Western New York kid who wanted some free chicken is a better representation of Bills Mafia.
Adam Schefter is the Al Gore to the internet when it comes to Bills Mafia
I would much rather let Kyle Brandt claim he is a lifelong, card-carrying member of Bills Mafia than Schefter. Whether it be Ross Tucker, any of their Princeton buddies, or somebody he roomed with on The Real World, I am sure even they would beg to differ that Brandt is a Bills fan through and through. He is more Chicago than Da Bears guys. Schefter is every bit a Michigan man than a Bills mafioso.
At the end of the day, sports should be fun. Bills Mafia is the epicenter of fun when it comes to NFL tailgating and Western New York's overall livelihood. ESPN used to be fun, then it became self-important and I lost interest. Making something about you is the best way for people to continue to tune you out. Some sports personalities are fun, but they are nothing without the games they cover.
Ultimately, who had eyes on this? At some point down the line, why was it so hard to stop Schefter in his tracks? This is supposed to be about one of the best fanbases in sports, but ESPN found a new and creative way to make it about themselves. In the wake of a nasty sexual harassment scandal plaguing their biggest competitors, this is not how you get ahead. The undefeated took another loss.
Gore invented the internet, Schefter birthed Bills Mafia, and Jacobim Mugatu, the piano key necktie!