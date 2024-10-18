He knows ball: Add the Chiefs to growing list of Brock Purdy believers
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of two undefeated teams remaining in the NFL, and are set to return from their bye this weekend. Awaiting them are a frequent foe in Super Bowls — the San Francisco 49ers. The last time these two teams met was in Super Bowl 58, where the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22 in overtime. In that matchup, Purdy silenced some of his critics. as he wasn't the reason why the team lost.
This season, the 49ers are sitting at 3-3, but are looking like they are about to turn the corner. Purdy has been playing solid football, even while starting games without the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle.
Ahead of the big matchup on Sunday, Purdy has some strong believers across the league, including Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. In fact, Spagnuolo went as far to say that he "can't find a weakness" in Purdy.
Chiefs DC Steve Spagunolo 'can't find a weakness' in 49ers QB Brock Purdy
"It's going to start up front and stop in the run and hopefully we can get the quarterback not to be in timing like he is, because I can't find a weakness in this quarterback," Spagnuolo said, h/t NBC Sports Bay Area. "Every time I put the film on, I'm more and more impressed."
Spagnuolo is arguably one of the greatest defensive coordinators in recent memory, and his multiple Super Bowl titles prove just that. The fact that he can't find a fault in Purdy's game is something that 49ers fans should take pride in.
However, Purdy was incredibly humble when Spagnuolo's comments were brought to his attention, saying he still has things to work on.
"I think I've definitely got stuff to work on and get better at," Purdy said, h/t 49ers Webzone. "I appreciate the comments, but in the NFL, there's always something to get better at. And as a quarterback, too, you can never be perfect. There's always something. So I appreciate it, but yeah, I got to get better, too."
In that Super Bowl 58 matchup, Purdy was efficient, completing 23-of-38 pass attempts for 255 yards and a touchdown.
This season, Purdy has thrown for 1,629 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions on a 65.4 completion percentage, while running for 127 yards on 26 carries.
It will be interesting to see what will take place in this Super Bowl rematch. The Chiefs may be 5-0, but they are banged up on offense, specifically at wide receiver. As for the 49ers, they are only getting healthier, and are coming off an impressive win over the Seattle Seahawks. If there is one thing that the Chiefs will do on defense, it's not take Purdy lightly.