What is Runner 321? Inside Adidas’ campaign to make marathons more inclusive

Adidas has encouraged marathon organizers to hold Bib #321 to increase visibility for athletes with Down syndrome or other neurodivergent runners, a campaign that began three years ago.

The campaign first began with the Boston marathon, but since then, Adidas has been able to have all six of the world’s major marathons reserve Bib 321 for neurodivergent athletes. The fete comes even though four of the marathons are sponsored by Adidas competitors.

Even more marathons beyond the big six around the globe, partake in Runner 321.

95 percent of people with Down syndrome have trisomy 21 — a full copy of chromosome 21, leading to three copies instead of two. This number is iconic to the Down syndrome community and the reason why World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated on 03/21.

The “Runner 321” campaign by Adidas earned a Cannes Lions Direct Grand Prix and won Best in Arts, Entertainment, Sports, and Media at the PRWeek Awards U.S. 2024.

Neurodivergent athletes are often underrepresented in the fitness community. The mindset began to shift in 2020 when Chris Nikic became the first athlete with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman. Nikic ran the Boston Marathon in 2022, and their female athlete, Kayleigh Williamson, ran it in 2023.

In April, Nikic and Adidas announced they were developing a shoe together specifically tailored to the needs of people with Down syndrome.

“Unknown to the world, people with Down syndrome suffer genetic foot anomalies. For these 6 million people, access to sports can feel impossible,” Adidas said in a video. “Adidas is building a performance shoe for the Down syndrome community and 1.3 billion people with disabilities.”

The next Boston Marathon qualifying race is the San Francisco Marathon on July 27.

