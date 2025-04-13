Baseball is a unique sport in more ways than one. For a team to be successful, it takes camaraderie and buy-in to successfully reach a common goal. It is also impossible for this to happen without individual success.

We often compare a pitcher and hitter to a 'cat and mouse' game, or a chess match where one is trying to outsmart the other. We have some pitcher-hitter matchups to be on the lookout for today. Let’s take a look at the three most intriguing matchups on Sunday's slate.

Jose Berrios vs. Adley Rutschman

Baltimore Orioles star catcher Adley Rutschman hit a game-tying solo homer in the sixth inning on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays. When these two division rivals battle it out again on Sunday, the odds are in Rutschman's favor to go deep again.

Jose Berrios is the starter for the Jays and like many other Orioles in the lineup on Sunday, Rutschman has hit his fair share of homers of Berrios. Rutschman is 15-for-25 (.600) against the right-hander with nine singles, two doubles and four home runs. If you're going to Camden Yards on Sunday, stay aware of your surroundings as we could see a lot of baseballs leaving the park.

Cade Povich vs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

After signing a massive extension, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is ready to settle in and prove that he is worth every dime of that $500 contract. On Sunday, Guerrero will face lefty Cade Povich who he has had success against in a limited number of matchups.

These two have only faced each other seven times in their careers but Guerrero has won most of the battles. The Blue Jays slugger is 4 for 5 against him, including a single, two doubles and a homer. Povich has also walked Guerrero two times. These numbers indicate that Guerrero has great pitch recognition against Povich and feels comfortable in the box against the southpaw. The Orioles may not be the only team hitting dingers at Camden Yards on Sunday.

Tyler Glasnow vs. Justin Turner

The Chicago Cubs shockingly routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 16-0 on Saturday night to even the series. The Cubs were shut out themselves in Game 1. Tyler Glasnow will take the ball for the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Sunday Night Baseball in hopes to shut the Cubs out again. If every hitter he faced was Justin Turner, we would like those odds.

Turner is a veteran who has had a successful big league career, unless he is facing Tyler Glasnow. In 15 plate appearances against Glasnow, Turner is 0-14 with 10 strikeouts. It would be kind of shocking if Craig Counsell even puts Turner in the lineup on Sunday given his struggles against Glasnow but if these two do get to face each other again, Turner will be looking to break a long hitless streak against the Dodgers' righty.