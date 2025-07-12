On a gigantic weekend of wrestling, AEW presents their biggest show of the year, and perhaps, the most important show in their company's history. On Saturday, July 12, AEW presents All In, live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas at 3:00 p.m. ET. Given that All In is AEW's version of WrestleMania, the card is stacked with huge matches.

The main event will be Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death match. Moxley has had a reign of terror since defeating Bryan Danielson since last October and has defended the title numerous times, thanks to help from his stable, The Death Riders. Page is on a mission to regain the title he hasn't held since 2022, but will he overcome the odds to make Moxley submit or be unable to answer the count of 10 to win?

"Timeless" Toni Storm has been the focal point of AEW's women's division. Mercedes Mone debuted last year, has never lost a singles match, nad has numerous championship in her possession. But can she defeat Storm to win the AEW Women's Championship while holding the TBS Championship?

The other huge and anticipated match on the card is Kazuchika Okada taking on Kenny Omega. The duo have had many incredible matches dating back to their time in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and they literally broke the star rating system. Now, the duo will have their first head-to-head match in the United States in a title unification match. Okada's Continental Championship against Omega's International Championship for the brand new AEW Unified Championship.

Those are just three of the matches featured on the stacked card.

For those unable to watch the pay-per-view on Saturday afternoon, we'll have you covered with the results and highlights as the matches take place live. Be sure to refresh this page for the latest updates from All In Texas.

AEW All In Texas 2025 live results and highlights

AEW World Trios Championships: The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobb, and Katsuyori Shibata) (c) vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) and Gabe Kidd | OFFICIAL RESULT: The Opps def. the Death Riders and Gabe Kidd (via pinfall) to retain the AEW World Trios Championships



Highlights:

Was this the plan all along?!



Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/MhJ5mTJyR4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025

Men's Casino Gauntlet match for a future AEW World Championship shot | OFFICIAL RESULT:

