AEW All In Texas 2025: Top returns fans should watch for

In what is a gigantic weekend for pro wrestling, AEW presents its biggest show of the calendar year. On Saturday, July 12, AEW presents All In, live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. This is AEW's equivalent to WWE's WrestleMania and features a stacked card filled with dream matches and gripping storylines.

Considering this is a huge show, fans could probably expect some surprises. That could mean some huge names making their returns to AEW. Here are some names fans should watch for.

Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson was written off AEW programming after losing the World Championship to Jon Moxley at October’s Wrestle Dream event. In his sabbatical, Bryan has been working for the company in a backstage capacity and tending to his historically-known neck problems. He vowed to be at All In during a December press event promoting the show.

Last month, he made appearances at Global Wars Mexico and the June 25th Collision taping. Whether he’ll get physically involved is yet to be seen, but fans can expect to see the American Dragon in some capacity.

Eddie Kingston

Last May, Eddie Kingston experienced a broken tibia and tears in his ACL and meniscus during a match against Gabe Kidd. His involvement at Double or Nothing that year was scrapped, with his last appearance being a pre-taped promo on Collision in August.

Since then, he’s spent over a year on the shelf rehabbing his injuries with the help of Cezar Bononi. Kingston’s road to recovery has been well-documented, with stomach issues setting him back. In June, Kingston posted an Instagram video of himself performing leg extensions in physical therapy. Kingston’s expected to return to wrestling sometime this summer.

Riho

Inaugural Women’s World Champion Riho wrestled her last match against Lady Frost last July on Collision, suffering a fractured arm. As she recovered, she was unable to work in the United States due to visa issues. She was reported to be in Orlando for World’s End in December, getting some drills in before the pay-per-view made air.

Though she’s been used sporadically in recent years, her presence would help fill out the Women’s Casino Gauntlet. She could even be a viable winner of the match, challenging whoever walks out the victor of Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm.

Jack Perry

The last AEW appearance of Jack Perry was in November’s Full Gear event, where his 146 day-reign as TNT Champion ended at the hands of Daniel Garcia. His most recent match was in January, representing AEW at Wrestle Dynasty in a losing effort for Yota Tsuji’s IWGP Global Championship.

Since then, online reports claim Perry’s planned program with Kenny Omega was scrapped and he’s currently not injured. It’s not impossible to see him getting involved in Saturday's tag team match between The Young Bucks and Swerve and Ospreay, seeing as his Elite cohorts are putting their EVP positions on the line.

Darby Allin

At the end of AEW’s final Rampage broadcast, Darby Allin was beaten down by the Death Riders and thrown down a flight of stairs. This was done to write him off television as he trained to climb Mount Everest. Allin’s previous attempt at Everest came to a halt due to a broken foot sustained in March, returning to active competition in the build for Double or Nothing.

Allin reached Everest’s summit this past May, posting a selfie with a flag of AEW’s logo. Upon returning, he could continue his crusade against World Champion Moxley and the Death Riders.