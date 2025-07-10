AEW All In Texas full match card: Every bout announced so far

WWE has WrestleMania as its biggest show of the year. For AEW, their premium event is All In. This was the pay-per-view that back in 2018 helped set the stage for the creation of All Elite Wrestling, and it is treated as their biggest and most important show of the year.

After spending the previous two years at Wembley Stadium in London, England, All In heads to the Unted States. Specifically, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of MLB's Texas Rangers, on Saturday, July 12.

Considering this is their biggest show of the year, owner Tony Khan is stacking the card. Some of those matches include Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against 2025 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death match, "Timeless" Toni Storm defending the AEW Women's World Championship against TBS champion and Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner Mercedes Mone, and AEW Continental champion Kazuchika Okada taking on AEW International champion Kenny Omega in a Winner Takes All match for the new AEW Unified Championship.

So, what does the full card look like for All In Texas? We have you covered.

AEW All In Texas full match card

Match Stipulation/Title on the Line Jon Moxley (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page Texas Death match for the AEW World Championship "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Mone Singles match for the AEW Women's World Championship Continental champion Kazuchika Okada vs. International champion Kenny Omega Winner Takes All match for the new AEW Unified Championship The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) vs. Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay If Strickland and Ospreay win, the Young Bucks will be stripped of their Executive Vice President titles.



If the Young Bucks win, Strickland and Ospreay can't challenge for the AEW World Championship for one full year. Men's Casino Gauntlet Match Winner receives guaranteed world title shot.



Confirmed Particpants: MJF, Mark Briscoe, and Mistico Women's Casino Gauntlet Match Winner receives a guaranteed women's world title shot



Confirmed participants: Kris Statlander and Megan Bayne Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher Singles match for the TNT Championship The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage and Nick Wayne) vs. JetSpeed ("Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight) Three way match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

As mentioned earlier, Moxley and Page will compete in a Texas Death match, one of the more brutal stipulations in wrestling. Anything goes in that match, and the only way to win is if you pin your opponent and ensure they don't get to their feet by the count of 10. For Moxley, he thrives in extreme rules matches, but Page has shown he can compete in this kind of stipulation, as evidenced by his matches with Strickland.

Storm vs. Mone has been deemed a dream match for AEW ever since Mone's arrival in 2024. Since her arrival, Mone has been the latest version of "the belt collector" in wrestling by picking up a variety of women's titles from different wrestling promotions. But she has yet to win AEW Women's World Championship. But can she defeat Storm, who has been a dominant force in the women's division for quite some time.

Speaking of dream matches, professional wrestling fans will get to see Okada vs. Ospreay on United States soil. The two competitors set the tone for top-tier wrestling matches during their time with New Japan Pro Wrestling, and even broke the star rating system! That's how great their in-ring chemistry is. Now, they will compete for the inaugural AEW Unified Championship.

Two of AEW's biggest stars in Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay will team up at All In Texas to take on the Young Bucks, the EVPs of AEW. There are huge stakes added to this match. If the Young Bucks win, Strickland and Ospreay can't challenge for the AEW World Championship for a full year. But if Strickland and Ospreay win, the Young Bucks will have to relinquish their roles as EVPs.

There are also the men's and women's Casino Gauntlet matches. Two competitors will start each match, with a new competitor entering at a certain time interval. The winner of this match is whoever gets a pinfall over an opponent. Whoever does will earn a guaranteed world title shot, any time and any place.

Adam Cole, a former main eventer at All In, will defend his TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher. The latter competitor, dubbed "The Protostar," has been on a roll as of late, especially following his heated feud with Ospreay earlier this year. Can Fletcher get his first singles gold in AEW? Or will Cole successfully defend his title?

The Hurt Business' Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, have been on a role since taking over the tag team division. Now, they will have to defend their titles in a three way match featuring JetSpeed's "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight, and the Patriarchy's Christian Cage and Nick Wayne.