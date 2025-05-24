AEW Double or Nothing 2025 preview and predictions: Who will win the 2025 Owen Hart Cup Tournament?

All Elite Wrestling calls itself the place “Where the best wrestle,” and that's hard to debate. Every week, there’s a match that leaves fans talking. But nothing compares to the PPVs as these shows consistently feature big matches that often turn out to be some of the best events of the year. Double or Nothing looks to continue that trend on Sunday, with several bouts jumping off the page.

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 preview and predictions

Jamie Hayter versus Mercedes Mone in the 2025 Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Final

Mercedes Mone versus Jamie Hayter is an interesting match because there’s no real way to tell who comes out on top. The easy pick is Mercedes Mone, positioning her to capture all the titles in AEW. But it does feel like her first defeat in AEW is nigh, causing her to spiral. Is Jamie Hayter the one to get it done? Perhaps, but there’s a bigger story to tell with Mercedes Mone versus Toni Storm for all the gold.

Winner: Mercedes Mone

“Hangman” Adam Page versus Will Ospreay in the 2025 Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Final

“Hangman” Adam Page versus Will Ospreay may be the most important AEW match this year. They are both exceptionally over with the fan base, and this match feels like the one that will find the man poised to take the championship from Jon Moxley. Fans are leaning toward a win for Ospreay, finally capturing that AEW World Championship. But there’s something interesting in Adam Page’s continued development as a character. Either way this match goes, it will have fans bought in from the start.

Winner: Will Ospreay

The Hurt Syndicate versus Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara in a tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

This match doesn’t belong on the card. The Hurt Syndicate’s storyline involves MJF, one of the top singles performers on the roster. There aren’t any teams on the roster who appear to be a threat to Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. This match was thrown together just to make sure they, and probably MJF, are on the card in some fashion. Expect Lashley and Benjamin to retain, as they should.

Winners, and still AEW Tag Team Champions: The Hurt Syndicate

“Timeless” Toni Storm versus Mina Shirakawa in a singles match for the AEW Women’s World Championship

“Timeless” Toni Storm remains one of the top acts in AEW. She continues to elevate the women’s division while presenting a strong example of how AEW can do sports entertainment well. Mina Shirakawa is an important roster addition, and a welcome full-time performer for this women’s division. However, fans are watching this closely to see if this feud means Mariah May is staying with AEW after months of speculation about her contract status. Toni Storm will remain champion and take one step closer to building a major dream match in the women’s division.

Winner, and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

FTR versus Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness in a tag team match

This should be a fun match, and one that should be appreciated. Any time Nigel McGuinness gets in the ring, fans should rejoice as there’s no telling how much time he has left to compete after years off due to injury. FTR’s heel turn wasn’t surprising, but it has developed well, especially with Stokley Hathaway added to the equation. FTR will take home the win to keep their momentum rolling.

Winners: FTR

Mark Briscoe versus Ricochet in a stretcher match

Ricochet continues to excel in AEW. He’s not only putting on great matches, but his character work proves that he was being held back while in WWE. Fans may not want to admit it, but he’s in a much better position career-wise, now that he’s made this move. This match will get him a valuable win on a PPV. Since joining AEW he’s mostly lost in PPV matches, and getting a victory over a beloved performer like Mark Briscoe will help him remain relevant.

Winner: Ricochet

Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale and The Opps versus The Death Riders and The Young Bucks in an Anarchy in the Arena match

This is going to be a wild, car-crash style match and that is exactly what fans are tuning in to see. Expect AEW to continue to look for ways to escalate the violence compared to previous Anarchy matches. The thing to watch for is whether Gabe Kidd and Eddie Kingston will be involved in the match. The Death Riders remain the top story in the company, even as fans continue to push for Tony Khan to shift away from the abysmal Jon Moxley title reign. Expect Kidd’s impact to get them the victory in this match.

Winners: The Death Riders

Kazuchika Okada versus “Speedball” Mike Bailey in a singles match for the AEW Continental Championship

Kazuchika Okada versus Kenny Omega is the match that wrestling wants and needs. AEW needs to consolidate championships and these are two of the best men in the game to do it with. “Speedball” Mike Bailey has been a great acquisition and they fit well into this roster. This isn’t their match to win; however, they will put on a strong performance against one of the most important names on the AEW roster.

Winner, and still AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada

The Paragon versus The Don Callis Family in a trios match

This is another match that does not belong on the PPV. Adam Cole is the AEW TNT Champion and should be focused on telling a story around that title. While this match may lead to a singles story involving the DC Family, that doesn’t mean this match was necessary for this show. Will it be a fun one? Of course. Does it need to take up time on this card? No. Do not be surprised if Josh Alexander pins Adam Cole to set himself up as the next contender for Cole’s title.

Winners: The Don Callis Family