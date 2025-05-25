AEW Double or Nothing 2025 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch

On Sunday, May 25, AEW returns with its Memorial Day weekend pay-per-view, Double or Nothing—a show packed with marquee matches that’s expected to impact a busy summer slate. The event will take place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, marking the first time since 2021 that AEW has hosted Double or Nothing outside of Las Vegas.

Both the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments will conclude at the event. Two major matches are set: Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter, with the winner earning a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In, and Will Ospreay vs. Adam Page, with the winner set to challenge for the AEW World Championship. As of now, that title is held by Jon Moxley, who won’t be defending it on Sunday.

That’s because the leader of the Death Riders will lead his faction into an Anarchy in the Arena match. They’ll team with The Young Bucks to face Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, Samoa Joe, and Willow Nightingale in this venue-sprawling showdown.

Elsewhere on the card, Toni Storm will defend her AEW Women’s World Championship against Mina Shirakawa, while Kazuchika Okada makes a rare defense of his Continental Championship against Mike Bailey. The Hurt Syndicate will put the AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, and Mark Briscoe is set to face Ricochet in a Stretcher Match.

If you’re looking to watch the show, here’s everything you need to know.

AEW Double or Nothing live stream, how to watch

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Sunday, May 25, 2025 Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT (main card), 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT (Zero Hour preshow)

Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona

Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video (United States, Canada, United Kingdom only), TrillerTV, PPV.com, YouTube

Double or Nothing will be available for purchase on a variety of live streaming platforms, including TrillerTV, PPV.com and YouTube. AEW fans in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom now have a new option as well: Amazon Prime Video. On each service, the event can be purchased for $49.99.

Additionally, Double or Nothing is available through traditional pay-per-view through your cable or satellite provider.

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 match card