AEW Dynasty 2025 preview and predictions: Will Jon Moxley escape Swerve Strickland?

The second edition of AEW Dynasty is set with several major matches on the card. With title implications galore for both that night and the future, here’s our preview and predictions for the next AEW PPV.

AEW Dynasty 2025 is set for Sunday, April 6. It will be broadcast from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. Fans in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom can watch the event through streaming platforms like Prime Video. Other streaming platforms will host the show in other countries.

AEW Dynasty 2025 preview and predictions

Will Ospreay versus Kevin Knight in the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarter Final

Will Ospreay versus Kevin Knight is going to be an excellent match. Knight is a fantastic young signing for the promotion. He’s an individual who can have a run similar to that of Konosuke Takeshita if he gets the opportunity. Pitting him against Ospreay is a great introduction test to see how fans will respond to him. If things go right, Knight will be an even bigger name on the roster.

Still, he’s not beating Will Ospreay at this time. This is Ospreay’s match to win and he’ll make the push to the tournament finals.

Winner: Will Ospreay

Mercedes Mone versus Julia Hart in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarter Final

Mercedes Mone has been on a tear since arriving in All Elite Wrestling and that will continue at Dynasty. She and Athena are heading for a showdown, which is possible since they are on the same side of the bracket in the tournament. To get there, Mone will have to get through the former TBS Champion, Julia Hart.

Hart is a serviceable young talent that AEW has a lot of expectations for their future. If given the opportunity, she can shine in a way that many did not foresee when she was a member of the House of Black. Still, she will not win this match.

Winner: Mercedes Mone

“Timeless” Toni Storm (c) versus Megan Bayne in a singles match for the AEW Women’s World Championship

AEW is doing something interesting with Megan Bayne. She walked into AEW and immediately became a title challenger. That is a different pace that AEW has taken with other women to have joined the roster, especially names coming from other companies.

Bayne has a unique look in the women’s division but she still needs a lot of work on the microphone. Plus, Toni Storm is one of the most popular performers in the business. Now that she’s overcome Mariah May, there’s no telling what is next for “Timeless,” but she will not lose that title to Bayne.

Winner, and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

Kenny Omega (c) versus Ricochet versus “Speedball” Mike Bailey in a three-way match for the AEW International Championship

This is going to be an excellent match. Kenny Omega, Ricochet, and Mike Bailey are three of the best performers in the world. They are going to remind everyone of that during this triple threat match. Fans should get ready to see all their favorite high spots, and some news ones from these three men.

This is the type of PPV match that AEW has become known for. An excellent professional wrestling showcase where the winner is easily predictable. That means that Kenny Omega will pick up the victory as he heads towards a showdown with Kazuchika Okada.

Winner, and still AEW International Champion: Kenny Omega

Death Riders (c) versus Rated FTR in a trios match for the AEW World Trios Championship

Tony Khan wants to get a championship around Adam Copeland’s waist. This match has the potential to see that happen, however, the teased split between Dax and Cash doesn’t make that so clear. If FTR splits that will create the opening for the Death Riders to pick up the victory. Looking at the trajectory of both teams, which seems like the direction AEW is going in for this match.

Winner, and still AEW World Trios Champions: The Death Riders

Daniel Garcia (c) versus Adam Cole in a singles match for the AEW TNT Championship

This is perhaps the hardest match to predict on the card. Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole are two performers that the AEW fan base loves but haven’t been able to get over the hump to reach the top of the card. The TNT Championship isn’t what it once was, but both men have the abilities to play a big part in rebuilding the title’s legacy.

Since this match has no time limit and doesn’t allow outside interference, that pushes the apparent favoritism toward Garcia. However, our prediction is that Cole will pick up the victory and Garcia goes down the path of the eventual heel turn.

Winner, and new AEW TNT Champion: Adam Cole

The Hurt Syndicate (c) versus The Learning Tree in a tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

The Hurt Syndicate has yet another title match that should not be on a PPV. This would be a fun contest on either Dynamite or Collision, but since the tag team division doesn’t have the depth, it once did, the challengers do not feel worthy of this time.

The interesting hook in this match is if this will set up Big Bill’s split from the Learning Tree. AEW has something special in the big name and this would be a great opportunity to set the stage for him leaving Chris Jericho to go out on his own.

Winners, and still AEW Tag Team Champions: The Hurt Syndicate

Jon Moxley (c) versus Swerve Strickland in a singles match for the AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley versus Swerve Strickland is going to be the definition of violence in AEW. There’s going to be blood, and everything else Tony Khan can think of for the “sickos.” But will Strickland come out of the PPV with the title? That’s a hard question to answer.

There are two angles surrounding Swerve that could come into play. Is Prince Nana going to turn on him? Will “Hangman” Adam Page run to his side to save him from the sheer numbers of The Deathriders? Seeing how both of those play out says a lot about how this angle will end. Still, our thought is that Moxley is coming out with the championship in tow.

Winner, and still AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley