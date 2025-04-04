Fansided

AEW Dynasty 2025 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch

Here's everything you need to know about watching AEW Dynasty 2025.
AEW will present its latest pay-per-view, Dynasty, on Sunday, April 6, emanating from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA — marking the company's PPV debut in the City of Brotherly Love.

The show is set to be headlined by Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland. It's a return to the main event scene for Strickland, who held the title for four months in 2024 before losing it to Bryan Danielson at All In. Danielson then dropped the belt to Moxley shortly thereafter, bringing things full circle.

Moxley and the Death Riders have long been the subject of criticism in AEW for their direction, so all eyes will be on whether this marks another successful title defense for the reigning champion and leader of the stable. With All In just months away, the focus is also on whether Moxley will enter the stadium show as champion — or if someone like Strickland will take that spot. This event could set the tone for what’s to come.

The rest of the card will be rounded out with additional matchups. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about AEW Revolution 2025 — including the start time and how to watch the show this Sunday evening.

AEW Dynasty live stream, how to watch

  • Date: Sunday, April 6
  • Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT (main card), 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT (Zero Hour preshow)
  • Location: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, PA
  • Live StreamAmazon Prime Video (United States, Canada, United Kingdom only), TrillerTVPPV.comYouTube

Dynasty 2025 will be available for purchase on a variety of live streaming platforms, including TrillerTV, PPV.com and YouTube. AEW fans in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom now have a new option as well: Amazon Prime Video. On each service, the event can be purchased for $49.99.

Additionally, Dynasty is available through traditional pay-per-view through your cable or satellite provider.

AEW Dynasty 2025 match card

Match

Stipulation/Title on the line

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

Singles match for the AEW World Championship

Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne

Singles match for the AEW Women's World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Ricochet vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey

Three-way match for the AEW International Championship

Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole

Singles match for the AEW TNT Championship

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. The Learning Tree (Big Bill and Bryan Keith)

Tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and Pac) (c) vs. Rated FTR (Cope, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood

Trios match for the AEW World Trios Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido (mask)

Title vs. Mask match for the ROH World Championship

Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight

First-round match in the Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament

Mercedes Moné vs. Julia Hart

First-round match in the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament

