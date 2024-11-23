AEW Full Gear 2024 live results and highlights
By Scott Rogust
All Elite Wrestling is back on pay-per-view with yet another edition of their annual fall special. On Saturday, Nov. 23, AEW presents Full Gear 2024, live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
There are several big matches set for the main card. Jon Moxley is set to defend the AEW World Championship against Orange Cassidy to further build upon their Death Riders vs. AEW storyline. Former WWE superstar Bobby Lashley will make his AEW pay-per-view debut against Swerve Strickland. Mercedes Mone defends the TBS Championship against Kris Statlander. Will Ospreay takes on former friend Kyle Fletcher in a grude match. These are just a couple of matches set for what should be a solid match card.
Full Gear will also have a Zero Hour preshow, which can be viewed for free on the company's social media pages (YouTube, X, and Facebook). There are three matches set for the show, including The Costco Guys' "Big Boom!" A.J., with Big Justice in his corner, taking on QT Marshall.
For those who are unable to watch Full Gear on pay-per-view live, we will keep you updated with all of the results and highlights from each match.
AEW Full Gear 2024 full live results and highlights
Zero Hour results (matches can be viewed on AEW's social media pages)
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay | OFFICIAL RESULT: Anna Jay def. Deonna Purrazzo (via pinfall)
Buddy Matthews vs. Dante Martin vs. Komander vs. The Beast Mortos | OFFICIAL RESULT: Buddy Matthews def. Dante Martin, Komander, and The Beast Mortos (via pinfall)
"Big Boom!" A.J. vs. QT Marshall | OFFICIAL RESULT: "Big Boom!" A.J. def. QT Marshall (via pinfall)
Full Gear 2024 Main Card
Four-way tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships: Private Party (c) vs. Kings of the Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed vs. The Outrunners | OFFICIAL RESULT:
This page will be updated with live results and highlights from each match once they reach their conclusion. Be sure to keep refreshing this page throughout the night.