AEW Full Gear 2024 predictions and preview: Can Orange Cassidy stop Jon Moxley's AEW takeover?
AEW Full Gear is set for Saturday, November 23, and will hail from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. As with all the AEW PPVs in the past, this showcase will move forward with the big stories happening in the promotion. There’s a lot to look forward to on the card, including major title matches and interesting non-title feuds to keep an eye on.
With that in mind, let’s look at the main card matches and predict who will get their hands raised by the end of the night.
MJF versus Roderick Strong
The story between MJF and Adam Cole is leading to something interesting. Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reily are seemingly headed toward reforming the group that was pivotal to WWE NXT. Fans wanted to see them come together in AEW as well, which never happened thanks to injuries. Now that all three men are healthy, MJF may be the catalyst to bring them together. While Strong is a great worker and has become a fun character, he’s not going to defeat MJF at Full Gear. Expect MJF to get a big win, but the story will continue after the PPV, where he'll eventually go head-to-head against Cole.
Winner: MJF
Konosuke Takeshita versus Ricochet in a singles match for the AEW International Championship
Konosuke Takeshita is finally getting the big push that fans want to see. He’s a talented performer and in many ways, the future face of Japanese professional wrestling. His style is an excellent blend of power moves and high-flying tactics.
Which is why this match with Ricochet is so interesting. In many ways, Ricochet was one of the first to put that style on the map. He’s come to AEW and fans are hoping to see him get time as one of the main stars in the company. That won’t come by defeating Takeshita though. This will be a Match of the Year candidate when it’s said and done. But the champion will remain the champion.
Winner and still AEW International Champion: Konosuke Takeshita
Will Ospreay versus Kyle Fletcher
Kyle Fletcher versus Will Ospreay is one of the best stories in AEW heading into this card. And it also has the potential to be the best match on this show.
While some will want to discredit Fletcher, claiming he’s a “knock-off” version of Ospreay, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Fletcher and Ospreay tell the story of the dismantling of their friendship, thanks to Don Callis. This will be a fun, hard-hitting match. To keep Ospreay as the underdog babyface, expect Fletcher to come out on top. That victory would give him some momentum as he builds his own legacy in AEW.
Winner: Kyle Fletcher
Mercedes Mone versus Kris Statlander in a singles match for the AEW TBS Championship
Mercedes Mone versus Kris Statlander will be a fun match. Statlander’s power will be on full display, tossing the smaller Mone around the match. Mone has long been known as one of the best sellers in women’s wrestling, making her opponent’s offense look like the most painful violence she’s ever experienced. She’ll do the same for Statlander here.
But the real angle to be told is the developing story between Mone and Kamille. As Mone continues to belittle the former NWA Champion, the focus should be on when Kamille will have enough and be the one to attack Mone, perhaps taking that belt from her in the near future.
Winner and still TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone
Private Party versus The Outrunners versus Kings of the Black Throne versus The Acclaimed in a four-way tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship
Private Party will not lose the tag team titles at AEW Full Gear. They finally captured the titles after a five-year arc in the promotion by defeating the Young Bucks. Taking the belts off their waists this early in the run would cause backlash. AEW needs to re-establish its tag team division, and Private Party is the right group to do it with. This will be another fun match, and there will be several high spots. But the champions will successfully defend.
Winner and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: Private Party
Jay White versus “Hangman” Adam Page
Jay White and Adam Page have a wealth of history together, dating back to their time in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Page is one of the most important men on the AEW roster. Fans are always firmly behind him, even when he’s doing his best Magnum TA impersonation.
White is one of those recent signees who fans hoped to see more success from in the company. He’s back from injury and has some momentum behind him. It would make sense for him to get the victory here, but there’s still questions around how he’ll be pushed in the future. He’ll get the win at Full Gear though, as it's his time.
Winner: Jay White
Swerve Strickland versus Bobby Lashley
Swerve Strickland versus Bobby Lashley is a big match for All Elite Wrestling. What has made Strickland’s run in AEW so important is that he’s been positioned as a star for the company after WWE dismissed him. Even though Lashley is a former champion, there are those that believe WWE mishandled him as a superstar. Pitting these two men against each other in a big singles match on a PPV presents the idea that Tony Khan is ready to give these two men the spotlight they deserve.
This is Lashley’s match to win. It would be a mistake to debut him in the company and book him to lose his first match on a major PPV. Do not be surprised if a fourth member joins the Hurt Syndicate to cost Strickland the match. Maybe Keith Lee, for example? This angle will continue after this show, as there’s a lot of meat left on the bone.
Winner: Bobby Lashley
Jon Moxley versus Orange Cassidy in a singles match for the AEW World Championship
“As goes Jon Moxley, so goes AEW.” Moxley is the most important person in the short-lived experience that is All Elite Wrestling. He’s the one that Tony Khan counts on when a sudden shift is needed, or to push the company in a new direction. That’s exactly what is happening right now, as AEW touts a “new era.” With so much being placed on Moxley’s shoulders, it would make all the sense to see him come out of AEW Full Gear with the championship still around his waist.
Orange Cassidy is a shining light to all things AEW, but he’s not the man to defeat Moxley. At least not yet. It will be a great match from start to finish, but Cassidy is going to fall in violent fashion, and this may be a while since he’s seen on television to further the story of Moxley’s wrath. Expect a great one, with the champion defending his title.
Winner and still AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley