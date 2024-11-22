What time does AEW Full Gear 2024 start? Main card and Zero Hour show featuring 'Big Boom!' A.J. vs. QT Marshall
With only two pay-per-views left in 2024, AEW's schedule for the year is nearing its end. Just before Thanksgiving, they will present Full Gear, featuring a full slate of matches, including an AEW Championship defense and the culmination of several rivalries. The show takes place on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Arguably the most hyped match on the card isn't for a title or any championship; it's QT Marshall facing "Big Boom!" A.J., a member of the Costco Guys, famous on TikTok. This has been an opportunity for AEW to market its product to a different audience. The match is set to take place during Zero Hour, with The Rizzler serving as the special guest timekeeper.
Jon Moxley has been unstoppable in AEW over the past month, following his victory over Bryan Danielson to claim the AEW World Championship. Alongside the Death Riders, he has established himself as a dominant force as a brutal heel. However, an old foe, Orange Cassidy, has stepped up to challenge Moxley for the title in the main event. While this is a significant opportunity for Cassidy in a high-profile spot, it would still be surprising to see Moxley drop the championship so early in his reign.
Additionally, Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher, former friends, will face off to settle their differences in the ring. Over the past month, their rivalry has turned increasingly violent, and now Fletcher, one of AEW's rising stars, is aiming for the biggest victory of his career.
What time does AEW Full Gear 2024 start?
Full Gear is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT, with Zero Hour kicking off at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. This means the main portion of the card will start an hour into the event.
The main card can be viewed on pay-per-view. As for the Zero Hour show, you can watch that for free on all of AEW's social media pages.
What times do the Full Gear matches start?
Currently, only one match is scheduled for Zero Hour, meaning the action could kick off as early as 7:00 p.m. ET. While AEW typically avoids starting their pre-show with wrestling, as fans are still arriving at the arena, it’s still a good idea to tune in early—just in case the AJ vs. Marshall match begins sooner than expected.
During the Zero Hour show, you will find out which match will kick off the main card at 8:00 p.m. ET.